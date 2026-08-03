An Hour From Rehoboth Beach Is Delaware's State Park With Scenic Wetlands, Fishing, And Camping
When you think of getting out on the water in Delaware, you might automatically think of Rehoboth Beach and its bustling boardwalk tracing the sandy shores. However, you can find some equally scenic waterscapes inland. About an hour-long drive from Rehoboth Beach will take you to Trap Pond State Park and its expansive wetlands featuring the United States' northernmost natural bald cypress forest. These shadowy stands are the centerpiece of the reserve's 90-acre Trap Pond, which one visitor who explored on her watercraft said felt "like paddling through a swampy fairytale"
Once extensively logged for their wood, the cypresses and the surrounding wetlands eventually received protection from the federal government and the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s. CCC's gaunt young men then replanted the forests and installed facilities to make it into a recreation destination. Today, visitors can kayak through these scenic lowlands, where bald cypress trees — laced with Spanish moss and displaying their signature knobby roots — rise out of the murky waters, creating an arresting atmosphere to get lost in. Those who don't want an arm workout to see this pretty ecosystem can also opt for the relaxing and guided 'Pontoon Tour' offered by the park. This one-hour experience lets you book an individual seat and is available to reserve via ReserveAmerica from April to September.
These thick greenscapes are also where various kinds of wildlife — from schools of fish thriving underwater to melodious songbirds, turtles, and croaking frogs above — make their home. While expected of these swampy habitats, there are no alligators, which can be a breather for those spooked by these critters. The park opens year-round for exploration at 8 a.m. and offers modern campgrounds and rustic cabins for anyone planning a multi-day adventure in this wilderness.
Fishing and hiking at Trap Pond State Park in Delaware
Trap Pond State Park's proximity to Rehoboth Beach, home to America's best boardwalk, makes it an easy choice to escape the crowds for a while. The day-use area has picnic facilities, a playground, boat rentals, and volleyball courts. Nearby, you can also find a state-of-the-art nature center, with interesting exhibits on the region's history and ecology, as well as a 500-gallon floor aquarium showcasing the wetlands' plentiful marine life.
Outdoor enthusiasts hankering to explore the preserve can find a range of activities, from hiking paths skirting the pond to angling and camping beneath loblolly pines. You can get a good view of the expanse of the wetlands and hardwood forests through the popular 4.6-mile 'Bob Trail' that takes about an hour to complete, on average. It has an easy, flat terrain on extensive boardwalk, with diverse wildlife encounters along the way. Another hike to try is the 4.8-mile 'Trap Pond Loop' that starts/ ends near the parking lot and whips you past scenic waterfront views and relaxed vibes to boot.
Meanwhile, anglers here can have a fruitful day out and catch good amounts of largemouth bass and bluegill, along with black crappie and chain pickerel. Now that Gen Z is also obsessed with this old-school outdoor activity, people of all ages can be seen casting a line in this swampy haven. There are fishing docks for access to the water, while those dropping a line from their watercraft can find schools of fish gathering around shallower areas. Anyone aged 16 or older will need a valid Delaware fishing license to partake in this activity.
Camping and planning a trip to Trap Pond State Park, Delaware
As evening falls, relax amidst the park's spacious, tree-shaded campgrounds, which Dyrt lists among "the top 10 of the best places to camp in the Northeast region". Whether you're carrying a tent or pulling up in your motorhome, there are over 130 sites — both electric and non-electric — available to reserve. Some even have water hookups available. Each space comes with a picnic table and a fire ring so you can sit outdoors and enjoy the rustle of the trees and stare at a gorgeous dark sky when nighttime arrives. The campgrounds are open year-round and come with amenities such as flush toilets, coin-operated laundry, a dump station, and bathhouses.
Those who prefer to sleep in beds can alternatively retreat to the cabins and yurts. These comfortable stays come with heating/ cooling facilities, beds, and electricity, though you have to rely on communal showers and toilets for both accommodation styles. Cabins, meanwhile, also feature screened porches and a living room. As of this publication, nightly charges for stays start at $29.
This hidden gem of a state park is located 50 minutes from Rehoboth Beach, while Dover (Delaware's capital) is an hour's drive away. Those coming from out of state can fly to Wilmington Airport (ILG) and drive south for about an hour and 40 minutes. For more unique destinations to explore in The First State, you can also visit Milton, the 'world's holly capital' with a unique brewery and local eats.