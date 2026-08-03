An Hour From Rehoboth Beach Is Delaware's State Park With Scenic Wetlands, Fishing, And Camping

When you think of getting out on the water in Delaware, you might automatically think of Rehoboth Beach and its bustling boardwalk tracing the sandy shores. However, you can find some equally scenic waterscapes inland. About an hour-long drive from Rehoboth Beach will take you to Trap Pond State Park and its expansive wetlands featuring the United States' northernmost natural bald cypress forest. These shadowy stands are the centerpiece of the reserve's 90-acre Trap Pond, which one visitor who explored on her watercraft said felt "like paddling through a swampy fairytale"

Once extensively logged for their wood, the cypresses and the surrounding wetlands eventually received protection from the federal government and the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s. CCC's gaunt young men then replanted the forests and installed facilities to make it into a recreation destination. Today, visitors can kayak through these scenic lowlands, where bald cypress trees — laced with Spanish moss and displaying their signature knobby roots — rise out of the murky waters, creating an arresting atmosphere to get lost in. Those who don't want an arm workout to see this pretty ecosystem can also opt for the relaxing and guided 'Pontoon Tour' offered by the park. This one-hour experience lets you book an individual seat and is available to reserve via ReserveAmerica from April to September.

These thick greenscapes are also where various kinds of wildlife — from schools of fish thriving underwater to melodious songbirds, turtles, and croaking frogs above — make their home. While expected of these swampy habitats, there are no alligators, which can be a breather for those spooked by these critters. The park opens year-round for exploration at 8 a.m. and offers modern campgrounds and rustic cabins for anyone planning a multi-day adventure in this wilderness.