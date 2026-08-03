Maryland's 'Best-Kept Secret' State Park Near The Pennsylvania Border Dazzles With Mountain Views And Trails
Whether you're a sun-seeker or a fan of those iconic blue crabs, the Old Line State offers a trove of worthwhile experiences. Travelers in search of hidden gems where scenic wilderness and outdoor escapades blend together should consider spending time up in Western Maryland. Here, the Appalachians rise to form a landscape of forest-shrouded hills and rugged terrain — far away from the windswept eastern shores and touristy hotspots. Driving along the winding highways of these verdant valleys, you might end up in New Germany State Park. With a 13-acre recreational lake, miles of trails, and rustic cabins, its activity-filled outdoors are ideal for a peaceful adventure.
Nestled within the larger Savage River State Forest and boasting mountain valley views, it's easy to see why this tucked-away destination is often called Maryland's "best-kept secret". One Google reviewer shares, "Been coming here for over 30 years. Always clean. Friendly. Quiet." While another visitor praised the cabin stays and wrote that this park is a "lovely hidden gem." Boasting over 500 acres of space, you'll find opportunities to fish, hike, paddle (rentals on-site), camp, or gather a picnic within this cozy setting. This is all complemented by a nature center that educates visitors on the region's ecology and history, as well as ranger-led events for a guided experience.
New Germany State Park is located in Garrett County, near the Pennsylvania border, in a more rural part of Maryland. So, driving from any major hubs — such as Baltimore, Pittsburgh, or Washington, D.C. — will take around two or three hours. Those flying in will find major international airports in all these cities. Just know that the site has little to no cell service; that's perfect for 'off-the-grid' adventures but requires some pre-planning and downloading trail maps beforehand.
Explore the trails snaking through the forested hills of New Germany State Park
Much of the preserve's beauty can be experienced along its 10 miles of trails, which past visitors commended as well-marked (just look out for the blazes) and mindfully mapped out so you can mix-and-match your own route. You can hike or bike on these shaded trails where an abundance of trees, such as hemlocks, spruce, and mixed hardwoods, create a cozy forested setting. From songbirds filling these branches in late spring/ early summer to autumnal foliage creating a scenic setting in these woods, every season has something special on these trails. Even in the coldest months, you can ski or snowshoe.
One easy path to start your adventure in these mountains is the 3.4-mile 'Turnpike-Dynamite Shack-Acorn Loop' — a great introduction to these landscapes with gurgling creeks flowing through forests and benches to rest along the way. At a moderate pace, it will take you about an hour to finish. If you want to add a challenge, this 4.4-mile path traverses rugged sections and switchbacks. It starts and ends at New Germany Lake, which is the base for aquatic activities.
While small — at 13 acres – the lake's verdant shoreline and calm waters create a picturesque setup for activities such as fishing or kayaking. The reservoir is stocked with largemouth bass, catfish, and trout for anglers casting a line here. Meanwhile, those here to soak in the mountain sun can head to the sandy beach, where you can take a refreshing dip at the roped-off swimming area. Do pack your sunscreen before a beach day and make sure you follow this simple application rule to ensure it protects your face and neck.
If you love cozy campgrounds and cabins, you'll enjoy New Germany State Park
The serenity and scenery of New Germany State Park make you want to stay longer, and with both campsites and cozy cabin stays, this preserve has you covered. The campgrounds are spread over two loops — the year-round White Oak loop and the Pines loop — and have modern amenities such as heated showers, bathrooms, and a dump station. Camp spaces are set in shady woods, and each one also comes with a picnic table and a fire ring for your convenience. Since you're in bear country, it's best to brush up on these tips to bear-proof your campsite.
If you want more comfort without giving up the tranquility of Maryland's mountainside, there are also twelve reservable cabins at the reserve. From studio-style cabins to ones with multiple bedrooms for larger groups, there are configurations for all kinds of travelers. Each of these year-round stays comes with a slew of amenities such as a private deck, full bathrooms, and a full kitchen with dishes and a coffeemaker. One past visitor on Google wrote that the cabin stay "was as comfortable as a hotel suite."
The current cost to camp at the park starts at $18.50 per night, while cabin reservations start from $76.50 per night. For more outdoor fun in hidden gems like this, drive about 30-minutes to Rocky Gap State Park, Maryland's hidden mountain escape in Appalachia, a canyon lake paradise.