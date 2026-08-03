Canada's Highest Paved Road Is An Astonishing Mountain Route Filled With Wildlife And Scenic Views

When planning the ultimate North American road trip, coastal highways in the Pacific Northwest or dramatic desert loops along Route 66 may come to mind. Road trippers may not immediately think of the rugged and diverse landscapes in Alberta that make the Highwood Pass one of the country's most outstanding drives. At 7,239 feet of elevation, the Highwood Pass is also Canada's highest paved road, offering spectacular mountain and wildlife views as well as dramatic hikes. Far from just opening up on the alpine valley stretches, this mountain corridor gives visitors a glimpse into the province's many faces, from its rocky formations covered in snow, to wildflowers as they bloom in spring.

Crossing the heart of Kananaskis Country, the Highwood Pass is an exhilarating 34-mile journey located within the Peter Lougheed Provincial Park. The park is filled with fascinating birds and mammals, with the former counting over 130 species, and the latter including grizzly and black bears, elk, deer, and moose.

Whether you are visiting the provincial park and staying overnight, or just driving along the Highwood Pass, you will need to buy a pass. The price depends on daily ($15) or yearly usage ($90), and can be bought online or directly at one of the Kananaskis Visitor Centers. While the basic loop can be done in half a day, it takes a whole day including a few hikes, and enjoying it in more detail.