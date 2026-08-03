Canada's Highest Paved Road Is An Astonishing Mountain Route Filled With Wildlife And Scenic Views
When planning the ultimate North American road trip, coastal highways in the Pacific Northwest or dramatic desert loops along Route 66 may come to mind. Road trippers may not immediately think of the rugged and diverse landscapes in Alberta that make the Highwood Pass one of the country's most outstanding drives. At 7,239 feet of elevation, the Highwood Pass is also Canada's highest paved road, offering spectacular mountain and wildlife views as well as dramatic hikes. Far from just opening up on the alpine valley stretches, this mountain corridor gives visitors a glimpse into the province's many faces, from its rocky formations covered in snow, to wildflowers as they bloom in spring.
Crossing the heart of Kananaskis Country, the Highwood Pass is an exhilarating 34-mile journey located within the Peter Lougheed Provincial Park. The park is filled with fascinating birds and mammals, with the former counting over 130 species, and the latter including grizzly and black bears, elk, deer, and moose.
Whether you are visiting the provincial park and staying overnight, or just driving along the Highwood Pass, you will need to buy a pass. The price depends on daily ($15) or yearly usage ($90), and can be bought online or directly at one of the Kananaskis Visitor Centers. While the basic loop can be done in half a day, it takes a whole day including a few hikes, and enjoying it in more detail.
Astonishing mountain routes and hikes with scenic views
Alberta is rife with mesmerizing landscapes. Take Canada's most popular national park, Banff, which is famous for its majestic mountain views and vibrant blue lakes. Even its lesser-known prairies and rugged peaks make the province the "Texas of Canada." Alongside the picturesque views of Mount Rae and Mount Arethusa you can enjoy as you drive, a few sections along the Pass are ideal if you plan to stop for a scenic hike.
One such place is Highwood Meadows, near the peak. Hikers can cross the meadow by following a boardwalk connecting to the summit. But you don't have to reach the top to enjoy short hikes. One of the most accessible is Elbow Lake. About 25 minutes on foot from Highway 40, it can be reached by an easy-going hiking loop of about 2.6 miles, which makes it one of the shortest options. From there, another two to three hours will take you to the Rae Glacier, where a pebbly, rustic trek culminates with towering glacial views. Special footwear and hiking poles are recommended on this slightly more challenging trail.
Driving along the mountain pass, you should also be able to spot the silhouette of the Pocaterra Ridge and Ptarmigan Cirque, renowned for its hike among the "golden larches" in the distance. September is a great time to observe fall colors, and in general summer and early fall are good times to embark on the drive. If you are focusing on driving the Highwood Pass Loop only, it can take you between three and four hours start to end, but it's also popular to make stops along the way.
The Highwood Pass and surrounding park are filled with wildlife
The views alone are worth the drive, with rocky crags and unique geological features showing the bones of the Canadian Rockies' ridge. Another main attraction of the pass is the native Albertan wildlife. In fact, it's such an important part of the regional environment that the road is closed to all vehicles between December and June, to allow for safe passage of its wild residents during the migration season. Among those residents are elk, sheep, wild goats, and bears. The pass is also a good spot for birdwatchers.
During open season, visitors are encouraged to drive during daylight hours to avoid disturbing both wildlife and cattle on the route. They are also advised to be careful of bighorn sheep crossing the road, and be "bear aware" — which entails no stopping along the highway in case of a sighting, and never approaching the bear. Especially if you are hiking or camping, knowing exactly what to do if you encounter a bear on your path can be life-saving.
Travelers can reach Highwood Pass approaching east from Longview, or further north from Calgary, by following Highway 40 (also nicknamed Kananaskis Trail) until its intersection with TransCanada/Highway 1. While driving from Calgary takes approximately an hour and a half (for about 90 miles), you can also tackle the route heading south of Canmore, in about one hour (it's 60 miles).