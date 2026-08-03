Georgia's Charming City In The 'Trout Fishing Capital' Is Filled With Scenic River Views And Park Beauty

The road into rural North Georgia moves through scenery filled with wooded backdrops, cool mountain air, curving country roads, and charming small towns tucked in the hills along the way. One of those is the small city of Blue Ridge, situated about 100 miles north of Atlanta. Originally built around an old railroad depot, the surrounding setting gives visitors a memorable first impression of this small mountain town. While it's tucked into nature, away from major urban hubs, Blue Ridge still offers enough to see, eat, and do — especially for nature lovers and anglers looking to spend time outdoors.

The city of Blue Ridge began as a railroad town, and the depot at the city's center still helps shape the way visitors experience the area today. The town's walkable Main Street anchors Blue Ridge's rail and river setting and is lined with charming shops, parks, and restaurants. From downtown's Blue Ridge Park and Play Park (which one reviewer called a "beautiful park in the middle of town activities") to Blue Ridge Recreational Park and The Haven Off-Leash Dog Park. There's plenty of green spaces to explore within walking distance. One reviewer recommended Blue Ridge Recreational Park for its "beautiful pool with 2 slides, diving board, lifeguards," and another added that its "long range mountain views are stunning."

Meanwhile, the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway (a train ride offering some of the best views of Georgia's fall foliage) whisks visitors away from downtown along the Toccoa River, offering visitors an easy way to enjoy river views without planning a long hike. Its river setting is also why the small town is well known for abundant trout fishing. Blue Ridge is the county seat of Fannin County, also known as the "Trout Capital of Georgia."