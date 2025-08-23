Georgia's Riverfront Getaway Has Artisan Shops, Scenic Floats, And 'Large Personality Amid Its Quaint Streets'

All of those riverside views are great and all, but there's no better way to experience the mighty Toccoa River than by floating on it. Luckily, McCaysville has you covered. The Toccoa River Tubing Company offers tubes (and even cooler carrier tubes) for rental, which include safety gear and a ride to where you can launch. Discounts are available for groups, so be sure to call them to see how they can give you and your group an unforgettable experience. Tubing trips typically last around 90 minutes, but weather conditions may change the timing a bit.

You can also rent tubes and kayaks through the Rolling Thunder River Company. Floating on the Toccoa River is a much more tranquil experience than whitewater rafting, so children as young as 5 years old can participate. The trip for inner tubes spans 1.5 miles, while the trip for kayaks spans 6 miles. Like the Toccoa River Tubing Company, Rolling Thunder also provides transportation to the river access spot. If you're looking for more thrills to enjoy among the state's stunning nature, check out Georgia's "Gateway to Callaway Gardens," which is an artsy mountain town full of Southern cuisine and outdoor fun.

Because of McCaysville's remote location, there are few — if any — hotels or inns in town, which means you'll have to look elsewhere for places to stay overnight. Some nearby alternatives include the Cabins at Copperhill, the Boujee Lodge, along with plenty of options via Vrbo and Cuddle Up Cabin Rentals. They may not be the Marriott, but each of these places has plenty of creature comforts, and their stripped-down aesthetics only add to the rustic allure of a stay in Northern Georgia.