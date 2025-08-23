Georgia's Riverfront Getaway Has Artisan Shops, Scenic Floats, And 'Large Personality Amid Its Quaint Streets'
The geography of McCaysville, Georgia, is one of the most unique you'll ever encounter in the U.S. This city not only has the beautiful Toccoa River flowing through it, but it's also located in the northernmost region of Georgia, where you can just walk from McCaysville to Copperhill, Tennessee, with the two states sharing a main street, Toccoa Avenue. However, if you stay on the McCaysville side, you'll find artisan shops, scenic floats, and a "a large personality amid its quaint streets," according to the blog Cabin Rentals of Georgia. If you're trying to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, a few days here will do the trick.
McCaysville is situated in Fannin County and is a little over two hours away by car from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The town rests right on the border with Tennessee, and is right next to the state's equally quaint town of Copperhill. Many other Tennessee towns often ooze Southern charm with lots of fun spots for antiques, boutiques, and tasty eats, and Copperhill is no different, so you might as well explore both towns while you're here.
Getaway shopping and things to do in McCaysville
Much of McCaysville's appeal is that it's home to a variety of shops selling items you might not find anywhere else. The main shopping hub is Riverwalk Shops, where you'll find all kinds of neat little stores all in one place. Stop by Afrika Corner and peruse their selection of gifts and home decor from the Southern Africa region. For the rest of the world, Christmas is only on December 25th, but the Yuletide season never stops at Christmas is Here, a quirky store that carries all kinds of Christmas-themed goods year-round, along with wares created by local artists. Pet owners will love Mainstreet Mutt, where they can shop for boutique toys, treats, and accessories for their pawed pals. And don't forget to treat yourself to some tasty candy from Riverwalk Sweets. If you're looking for more shoppers' paradises in the state, just outside Atlanta is a vibrant Georgia town brimming with hip boutiques, restaurants, and nightlife.
McCaysville may be small, but there's quite a bit more to do there than shopping. Tooney's Music Venue is the place to go for a rockin' good time with some of the best country and rock acts performing there. And at Burra Burra On the River, you can dine on a delectable meal with the Toccoa River as your backdrop. And you can always grab a stick-to-your-ribs meal at Pat's Kountry Kitchen. Of course, McCaysville can't compete with Vidalia, the "Sweet Onion Capital Of The World" and its unmatched eats, but it can certainly try.
Where to float and where to stay in McCaysville
All of those riverside views are great and all, but there's no better way to experience the mighty Toccoa River than by floating on it. Luckily, McCaysville has you covered. The Toccoa River Tubing Company offers tubes (and even cooler carrier tubes) for rental, which include safety gear and a ride to where you can launch. Discounts are available for groups, so be sure to call them to see how they can give you and your group an unforgettable experience. Tubing trips typically last around 90 minutes, but weather conditions may change the timing a bit.
You can also rent tubes and kayaks through the Rolling Thunder River Company. Floating on the Toccoa River is a much more tranquil experience than whitewater rafting, so children as young as 5 years old can participate. The trip for inner tubes spans 1.5 miles, while the trip for kayaks spans 6 miles. Like the Toccoa River Tubing Company, Rolling Thunder also provides transportation to the river access spot. If you're looking for more thrills to enjoy among the state's stunning nature, check out Georgia's "Gateway to Callaway Gardens," which is an artsy mountain town full of Southern cuisine and outdoor fun.
Because of McCaysville's remote location, there are few — if any — hotels or inns in town, which means you'll have to look elsewhere for places to stay overnight. Some nearby alternatives include the Cabins at Copperhill, the Boujee Lodge, along with plenty of options via Vrbo and Cuddle Up Cabin Rentals. They may not be the Marriott, but each of these places has plenty of creature comforts, and their stripped-down aesthetics only add to the rustic allure of a stay in Northern Georgia.