North Carolina's Underrated Blue Ridge Campground Is A Family-Friendly Nature Retreat For Hiking And Fishing
In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, travelers can find a variety of places to sleep outdoors, including several popular public campgrounds along the Blue Ridge Parkway. However, private campgrounds often provide an alternative for those who prefer quieter stays in nature. One option is Spacious Skies Bear Den, a campground near Spruce Pine, North Carolina, that occupies a section of Pisgah National Forest, home to one of the state's most magical trails.
The property is surrounded by dense forest, sits near the Blue Ridge Parkway, and features several accommodation types. Travelers looking for a more rustic experience may want to opt for outdoor tent camping, while those camping in larger groups can book a furnished cabin with amenities like internet connection and air conditioning. Campers can also bring their recreational vehicles, as Bear Den offers RV spaces equipped with utility hookups.
Bear Den is part of the larger collection of campsites under the Spacious Skies brand, which operates three North Carolina campgrounds. Its other locations are Hidden Creek near Marion and Sandy Run near Fayetteville. And with a 4.6 Google rating, reviewers say Bear Den is a place they'd return to.
Spend the day hiking, fishing, and playing outdoors with family
Past visitors have said that Bear Den is an especially enjoyable campground for families, as there is plenty of kid-friendly entertainment. Children can visit the arcade or participate in outdoor games. The campground also schedules themed events. For example, one reviewer on Google mentioned that they "love[d] how they had Kona Ice out for the 4th and red, white, and blue t-shirt tie-dying."
Kid-friendly activities aside, hiking is one of the main reasons to stay at Bear Den. Guests can explore a 13-mile trail network near the property. However, on its website, the campground notes that the trail network is "managed by the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina" and that it's "not supervised by any campground staff." Families can also relax together while reeling in some fish beside Bear Den's private fishing lake. Previous guests have described the lake as having plenty of fish, although one TripAdvisor reviewer noted that campers must release their catches.
The easiest way to reach Bear Den is by car. However, before getting out on the road, the campground recommends checking its website for the most up-to-date directions, as the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway, also known as "America's favorite drive," sometimes experiences closures. Generally, travelers coming from other cities like Greensboro or Raleigh, North Carolina's "city in a park," can take I-40 to Exit 86. Those arriving from farther away can fly into Asheville Regional Airport, then rent a car to reach Bear Den in about an hour and 30 minutes.