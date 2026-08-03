North Carolina's Underrated Blue Ridge Campground Is A Family-Friendly Nature Retreat For Hiking And Fishing

In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, travelers can find a variety of places to sleep outdoors, including several popular public campgrounds along the Blue Ridge Parkway. However, private campgrounds often provide an alternative for those who prefer quieter stays in nature. One option is Spacious Skies Bear Den, a campground near Spruce Pine, North Carolina, that occupies a section of Pisgah National Forest, home to one of the state's most magical trails.

The property is surrounded by dense forest, sits near the Blue Ridge Parkway, and features several accommodation types. Travelers looking for a more rustic experience may want to opt for outdoor tent camping, while those camping in larger groups can book a furnished cabin with amenities like internet connection and air conditioning. Campers can also bring their recreational vehicles, as Bear Den offers RV spaces equipped with utility hookups.

Bear Den is part of the larger collection of campsites under the Spacious Skies brand, which operates three North Carolina campgrounds. Its other locations are Hidden Creek near Marion and Sandy Run near Fayetteville. And with a 4.6 Google rating, reviewers say Bear Den is a place they'd return to.