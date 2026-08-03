Near Augusta Is A Charming Georgia City With Scenic Parks, Local Eats, And Small-Town Vibes
Georgia's largest cities offer plenty to keep travelers busy. Atlanta, for example, is full of popular family-friendly attractions and tasty eats, while Savannah attracts visitors with its historic squares and centuries-old architectural styles. Similarly, Augusta, which is number two on the list of Georgia cities with the most residents according to World Population Review, is best known for world-class golf and the Masters Tournament. But a memorable getaway doesn't always need to include a long list of famous attractions. Grovetown, Georgia, offers that slower experience just 20 minutes from Augusta.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Grovetown's population at just under 18,000 in 2025. That represents considerable growth from 1990, when only 3,596 people lived there, according to a historical Census report. Despite its expansion, Grovetown is still an easygoing destination where visitors can follow a quiet trail, browse a community museum, and finish the day with some comfort food.
In addition to its proximity to Augusta, Grovetown is an easy road trip destination, sitting just over two hours from Atlanta and roughly two and a half hours from Savannah. Travelers arriving from out of state can fly into Augusta Regional Airport and use a rideshare service to continue to Grovetown. Visitors may also consider renting a car for the remainder of their trip, as having one can make it easier to travel between the city's parks, restaurants, and surrounding Augusta-area attractions.
Scenic parks offer a break from the big city
For a peaceful escape from Augusta, Georgia's most charming college town, start at the Grovetown Trails at Euchee Creek. The wooded setting feels removed from Grovetown's busier roads, even though it's under 10 minutes from the city center. There, visitors can enjoy walking along three walking trails, one of which circles a small pond. One Google reviewer said they appreciate that most of the route is shaded by trees. However, another had a warning, writing, "I was unable to enjoy my walk because of the constant swatting of mosquitoes that not only bit me up, but got all in my car when I opened [the] door to leave." As a result, travelers may want to consider bringing one of Amazon's best-selling bug sprays with them.
If you're more interested in a destination for relaxing or letting children burn off some energy, Goodale Park is a nice option. An open field and a covered picnic area make it easy for visitors to have a leisurely day with friends and family, while the park's playground and basketball court offer visitors of all ages more active ways to pass the time. There's also a dog park where four-legged friends can run off-leash and socialize with other dogs. For a more reflective outing, stop at Veterans Park, which is located in the center of Grovetown. There, visitors can view a memorial wall that honors military servicemembers or spend a quiet moment near the gazebo. Those who want to stay longer can bring a meal to the sheltered picnic area.
Local restaurants complete a relaxed day trip
After spending time at Grovetown's parks, settle into one of the city's restaurants for a meal. Pizza lovers should check out Southern Fired Foods, a pizzeria specializing in Neapolitan-style pies cooked in a wood-fired oven. Diners can choose from traditional flavors such as cheese, pepperoni, and margherita, plus build-your-own pizzas with over a dozen topping choices.
Travelers with a taste for fish can stop by Grovetown Seafood Market and Restaurant, a casual spot that's known for its quick service. On the menu, visitors will find a wide selection of fried seafood, including catfish, shrimp, scallops, and oysters. The restaurant's extensive options also offer Chinese food favorites, including egg rolls, lo mein, and fried rice.
Lastly, if you're in the mood for Mexican food, head over to El Kiosco, a family-owned restaurant one Google reviewer described as "the best Mexican food I've had since visiting Grovetown!" From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant serves lunch specials, which include dishes like huevos rancheros and fajitas priced between $9 and $16. The dinner menu has dozens more choices, including steak dishes, street tacos, and customizable quesadillas. El Kiosco also has vegetarian options and a surprisingly varied children's menu. And for travelers looking for another laid-back city with mouth-watering eats, Brookhaven may be worth a visit.