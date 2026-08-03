Near Augusta Is A Charming Georgia City With Scenic Parks, Local Eats, And Small-Town Vibes

Georgia's largest cities offer plenty to keep travelers busy. Atlanta, for example, is full of popular family-friendly attractions and tasty eats, while Savannah attracts visitors with its historic squares and centuries-old architectural styles. Similarly, Augusta, which is number two on the list of Georgia cities with the most residents according to World Population Review, is best known for world-class golf and the Masters Tournament. But a memorable getaway doesn't always need to include a long list of famous attractions. Grovetown, Georgia, offers that slower experience just 20 minutes from Augusta.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Grovetown's population at just under 18,000 in 2025. That represents considerable growth from 1990, when only 3,596 people lived there, according to a historical Census report. Despite its expansion, Grovetown is still an easygoing destination where visitors can follow a quiet trail, browse a community museum, and finish the day with some comfort food.

In addition to its proximity to Augusta, Grovetown is an easy road trip destination, sitting just over two hours from Atlanta and roughly two and a half hours from Savannah. Travelers arriving from out of state can fly into Augusta Regional Airport and use a rideshare service to continue to Grovetown. Visitors may also consider renting a car for the remainder of their trip, as having one can make it easier to travel between the city's parks, restaurants, and surrounding Augusta-area attractions.