Wisconsin's Lesser-Known Natural Lake Is A Secluded Escape With Golf Greens And Scenic Fishing Spots
Lakes are great when they aren't too crowded. Who hasn't headed to their favorite lake, expecting a relaxing trip of boating or fishing, only to find the water so full that it felt gridlocked? If you're looking for a gorgeous, secluded lake that offers a genuine escape, without the threat of overwhelming crowds, look to Amacoy Lake in Rusk County, Wisconsin. Nestled within the lofty trees of the Wisconsin Northwoods, this remote, natural, 283-acre freshwater lake just off State Highway 40 is far from nearby cities — 52 miles from Eau Claire and 119 miles from Minneapolis — and yet just close enough to the nearest major airport (it's 120 miles to Minneapolis-St. Paul International) to offer a convenient weekend escape wherever you might live.
Amacoy Lake has long been enjoyed for its boating and fishing, and there's a golf course right on the lake, with skiing nearby in the winter. The lake is ringed by small homes and cabins, and for decades cabins right on the lake were available through the historic Wonderspot Resort. The Wonderspot has closed, unfortunately, but Rusk County is full of cabins, hotels, and campsites that are just a short drive away from Amacoy. Some of the most relaxing resorts with lake views and comfy vibes are under an hour away in Birchwood and Hayward. Amacoy is a splendid spot for laidback lakeside leisure that feels far removed from the modern world.
Fish, boat, and golf amid the tranquil beauty of the Wisconsin Northwoods
The calm water of Amacoy Lake is abundant with panfish, musky, walleye, and largemouth bass. (Fun fact: The "world's largest musky" is found an hour north in Hayward.) Catfish, northern pike, and smallmouth bass are slightly less common, but still found in the lake. In the winter, ice fishing is permitted at Amacoy Lake, when the ice is hard enough by the end of December. But if you're interested in the "bluegill capital of Wisconsin," Birchwood also offers reel-worthy fishing.
Amacoy also permits various kinds of boating. You can row through its serene water in kayaks or canoes, or glide across it on paddleboats; a public boat ramp lets you ease your vessel into the water if you aren't staying right on the lake. And when frozen over in the winter, you can zip across its icy surface in snowmobiles between December and March. And if you're in the area, Christie Mountain Ski Resort is only 15 miles from Amacoy, with more than 33 trails for skiing and snowboarding, as well as featuring a snow tubing park.
Off the water you can enjoy the peace and quiet of Amacoy Lake from the greens at Taylor's Amacoy Golf. Family-owned and operated since 1972, this 9-hole course sits right next to the lake on WI-40, enveloping you in the beauty of the Northwoods with scenic lakeside views. Prices are low, and they offer yearly memberships with discounts for couples and students. If you work up an appetite on the fairway, there's a full-service restaurant and cocktail bar on the premises waiting for you at the end of your game.