Wisconsin's Lesser-Known Natural Lake Is A Secluded Escape With Golf Greens And Scenic Fishing Spots

The calm water of Amacoy Lake is abundant with panfish, musky, walleye, and largemouth bass. (Fun fact: The "world's largest musky" is found an hour north in Hayward.) Catfish, northern pike, and smallmouth bass are slightly less common, but still found in the lake. In the winter, ice fishing is permitted at Amacoy Lake, when the ice is hard enough by the end of December. But if you're interested in the "bluegill capital of Wisconsin," Birchwood also offers reel-worthy fishing.

Amacoy also permits various kinds of boating. You can row through its serene water in kayaks or canoes, or glide across it on paddleboats; a public boat ramp lets you ease your vessel into the water if you aren't staying right on the lake. And when frozen over in the winter, you can zip across its icy surface in snowmobiles between December and March. And if you're in the area, Christie Mountain Ski Resort is only 15 miles from Amacoy, with more than 33 trails for skiing and snowboarding, as well as featuring a snow tubing park.

Off the water you can enjoy the peace and quiet of Amacoy Lake from the greens at Taylor's Amacoy Golf. Family-owned and operated since 1972, this 9-hole course sits right next to the lake on WI-40, enveloping you in the beauty of the Northwoods with scenic lakeside views. Prices are low, and they offer yearly memberships with discounts for couples and students. If you work up an appetite on the fairway, there's a full-service restaurant and cocktail bar on the premises waiting for you at the end of your game.