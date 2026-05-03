10 Relaxing Resorts In Wisconsin's Picturesque Northwoods With Lake Views And Comfy Retro Vibes

Wisconsin's Northwoods region has long been an oasis for solitude and outdoor recreation. While even locals debate about where the area begins and ends, U.S. Highway 8 is often considered the Northwoods' informal southern boundary. Wisconsinites tend to refer to the area north of Wausau, a riverfront Midwest city known as "Arts Town, U.S.A.," as simply "Up North," with a combination of agriculture, boreal forests, wetlands, and a rich Indigenous American heritage.

The Northwoods is home to a huge number of lakes and rivers, plus a number of flooded areas known as flowages, which were created when rivers were dammed — typically related to the timber industry or hydroelectric projects — in the first half of the 20th century. The results are sprawling, scenic havens for fishing, paddling, camping, and more, such as Chippewa, Turtle-Flambeau, and Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Areas. Resorts, of course, make the most of these and other chains of lakes. Many storied places to stay are still around today, from rustic hunting camps-turned-resorts to retro motels and cabins with modern amenities. They embrace nostalgia and offer timeless, woodsy, lakeside vibes while conjuring the simple pleasures of summer vacation like swimming, boating, and relaxing on the dock.

A quick note on pets — resorts typically allow service animals, but most on this list don't allow pets. We've noted some exceptions, but it's a good idea to plan ahead if you prefer to travel with a furry friend. And summer certainly isn't the only time to enjoy the Northwoods, as the area is home to the "snowmobile capital of the world" and plenty of retreats open year-round that are just as ideal for cozy stays during cold days. Here are 11 of the best Northwoods resorts with vintage vibes.