10 Relaxing Resorts In Wisconsin's Picturesque Northwoods With Lake Views And Comfy Retro Vibes
Wisconsin's Northwoods region has long been an oasis for solitude and outdoor recreation. While even locals debate about where the area begins and ends, U.S. Highway 8 is often considered the Northwoods' informal southern boundary. Wisconsinites tend to refer to the area north of Wausau, a riverfront Midwest city known as "Arts Town, U.S.A.," as simply "Up North," with a combination of agriculture, boreal forests, wetlands, and a rich Indigenous American heritage.
The Northwoods is home to a huge number of lakes and rivers, plus a number of flooded areas known as flowages, which were created when rivers were dammed — typically related to the timber industry or hydroelectric projects — in the first half of the 20th century. The results are sprawling, scenic havens for fishing, paddling, camping, and more, such as Chippewa, Turtle-Flambeau, and Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Areas. Resorts, of course, make the most of these and other chains of lakes. Many storied places to stay are still around today, from rustic hunting camps-turned-resorts to retro motels and cabins with modern amenities. They embrace nostalgia and offer timeless, woodsy, lakeside vibes while conjuring the simple pleasures of summer vacation like swimming, boating, and relaxing on the dock.
A quick note on pets — resorts typically allow service animals, but most on this list don't allow pets. We've noted some exceptions, but it's a good idea to plan ahead if you prefer to travel with a furry friend. And summer certainly isn't the only time to enjoy the Northwoods, as the area is home to the "snowmobile capital of the world" and plenty of retreats open year-round that are just as ideal for cozy stays during cold days. Here are 11 of the best Northwoods resorts with vintage vibes.
Stout's Island Lodge, Birchwood, for boat-in seclusion
Located across two islands in Red Cedar Lake, near Birchwood, Wisconsin, Stout's Island Lodge is a woodsy hideaway only reachable by boat. If you're searching for the best destinations for a secluded Wisconsin getaway, look no further than this upscale, Adirondack-style resort, with its origins as an indulgent family escape for a Chicago-based lumber baron named Frank D. Stout and his family. Today, the two islands are still connected by a bridge gifted by Andrew Carnegie, and the main communal areas of Stout's Island Lodge embrace what were once luxurious living spaces. Enjoy your dinner at the restaurant, once the original dining room, and relax in what was previously the family's living room, which the resort today calls the Great Room.
Stout's Island Lodge provides a ferry from the mainland, taking guests across the lake to the dreamy waterfront lodge. With an advance reservation, you may also dock your own boat. Once you arrive, rustic rooms are dispersed across a number of historic cabins and the main lodge, with the cabins available to rent in their entirety, too. The adjacent Van Reed Island is also available for an exclusive experience, with the whole 3 acres to yourself. While kids are welcome in most cabins, there are also adult-only options, lending Stout's Island an overall feeling of quietude and relaxation. Rooms cost between $146 to $318 per night before taxes and fees. Only documented service animals are allowed here.
Bent's Camp Resort, Land O' Lakes, for outdoor recreation
Dating back to 1896 as a destination for fishing and hunting, Bent's Camp Resort is a go-to for woodsiness and cabin rentals on the Cisco Chain of Lakes, which consists of 15 interconnected lakes along the scenic border of Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The resort's Lodge Restaurant was built in 1906, and it remains the nucleus of this energetic, family-friendly destination on Mamie Lake, just 10 miles west of Land O' Lakes. Boat in or drive to the lodge for its lunch and dinner menu, plus — in true Wisconsin fashion — a great Friday fish fry. And for one weekend in late July, Bent's Camp hosts the Northwoodstock Music Festival, a concert experience on the lakefront where visitors bring along camp chairs and soak up the communal atmosphere.
Bent's Camp Resort is also home to more than a dozen cabins, including four that are available year-round. The rest are bookable between May and October. They range in size and style, sleeping between three and 10 people, so there are plenty of options whether you're heading up for a romantic getaway, with a group of friends, or even with the extended family. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, cabins are rented on a weekly basis, ranging from $1,300 to $3,700. During the off-season, Bent's Camp offers nightly rental rates with a two-night minimum.
Alderwood Resort, Manitowish Waters, for family-run charm
Owned by a family that has been cultivating cranberries in the region for generations — Wisconsin happens to be the largest producer in the world for this particular fruit — Alderwood Resort is a beautiful, rustic lodging option with a nostalgic summer camp vibe and beautifully maintained cottages. In addition to separate cabins to rent, the resort's modern Brick House offers more space, which is accompanied by 200 feet of private waterfront on Lake Alder. Otherwise, four inviting cabins — Bayview, Lakeview, Beachview, and The Lodge — provide either two or four bedrooms (depending on which one you choose), and most importantly, beautiful lake views through the trees. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, stays are on a weekly basis, with rates ranging from $245 to $410 per night before taxes and fees. Pets are only welcome in the Bayview and Beachview cabins during May, September, and October for a $75 fee.
At Alderwood Resort, guests can enjoy swimming, paddling, fire pits with complimentary firewood, and a book and game lending library in the onsite Fish House Mercantile, Located in the idyllic town of Manitowish Waters, about 10 miles east of Mercer, Wisconsin's "loon capital of the world," the resort also offers easy access to the area's beloved chain of 10 lakes, the 52-mile network of The Heart of Vilas Bike Trail, antique shops, and more. Don't miss a stop at the nearby Little Bohemia Lodge, a restaurant and historical site where you can grab lunch and still spot bullet holes in the walls from a standoff between the FBI and John Dillinger in the 1930s.
Coon's Franklin Lodge, Arbor Vitae, for comfy lodge vibes
Timeless timber interiors, outdoor recreation, and lake frontage on Trout Lake are just the start of Coon's Franklin Lodge. Located in Arbor Vitae, 10 miles north of the hub of Minocqua, "nature's original waterpark" full of dazzling lakes, the resort features 28 gorgeous, rustic cabins with screened porches, fireplaces, and cozy amenities, as well as a restaurant on-site. After all, there's nothing more inviting than beautifully maintained log cabin vibes paired with genuinely comfy furnishings. The resort is open between early June and September, and weekly stays are typically required. The hotel encourages guests to contact them directly for up-to-date rates.
Around the property, enjoy a nature trail and tennis courts — with the option for lessons from a seasoned tennis player — plus easy lake access for fishing, paddling, waterskiing, swimming, and more. The 18-hole course at Trout Lake Golf Club is also only a couple of miles away. When you're ready to grab a bite, the restaurant at Coon's Franklin Lodge is an experience unto itself. There's a business casual dress code for dinner, although breakfast and lunch is a little more easygoing. The resort operates an all-inclusive program, sometimes referred to as an American Plan (AP), in which guest rates include three meals per day.
Lakewoods Resort, Cable, for golfing
Located on the southwest shore of Lake Namakagon, Lakewoods Resort has been inviting guests to stay for more than 100 years. It combines early 20th-century and midcentury flair with modern comforts, even though the lodge that exists today was built in the 1980s after a devastating fire. Thankfully, it hasn't dampened the spirit of this beloved destination, known as an all-year haven for dining and a variety of ways to stay, including lodge rooms, lakeside condos and homes, and golf villas. The latter are ideal for immersing yourself in everything golf, with easy access to Forest Ridges Golf Course. As of this writing, rates range from around $125 per night for a standard lodge room to $300 or more for cabins and villas, depending on the size.
Cable is a little more than an hour's drive south of Bayfield, a family-friendly gateway to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Bayfield County boasts more than 180 miles of ATV trails, plus Forest Service roads throughout Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, which are great for four wheels during the warmer months and snowmobiling in the winter. Lakewoods Resort also offers snowmobile rentals, but if you prefer marine recreation, rentals are also available for pontoons, ski boats, and fishing boats. Included in the guest rate is access to kayaks, SUP boards, canoes, and paddle boats.
Garmisch USA, Cable, for European flair
Only about 2.5 miles east of Lakewoods Resort, also on the shore of Lake Namakagon, Garmisch USA brings a bit of Bavaria to Wisconsin. The resort is inspired by the picturesque town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany, and there are little nods to Bavaria throughout the property. The decor at Christmas is a real treat for those who revel in cozy holiday vibes. However, its warm, timber interiors are also quintessentially Northwoods.
This spot is known for its dining, both in the bar — the Bierstube Lounge — and the dining room, the latter of which offers views of the lake through large windows. There's also an inviting outdoor terrace for soaking up some rays with your brewski when the weather is nice. Lake Namakagon is a walleye and musky fishery with "Class A" waters excellent for fishing, per the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Garmisch USA's main lodge and some of its cabins date back to around a century ago, when a wealthy Chicago landowner transformed this frontage into a private retreat. In the 1950s, it changed hands a couple of times, and many details were added during the midcentury. The resort features 13 cabins in a range of sizes — some newer than others — plus hotel-style rooms in the Zugspitze or Garmisch Inns. There's a two-night minimum for inn rooms, which start at $145 per night. Week-long stays are requested for cabins, for which rates vary. Pets are also only allowed in certain accommodations for an additional fee, so be sure to check before you book.
Holiday Acres Resort, Rhinelander, for midcentury character
Featuring a lodge and a number of vintage cabins, Holiday Acres Resort is a fantastic mid-20th century throwback with modern comforts. The story of the resort began a century ago, but it transformed into the cozy, family-friendly resort it is today in the 1950s. Located on Lake Thompson near Rhinelander, a serene escape with local eats and friendly vibes, you'll find a whopping 30 vintage cabins to choose from, which are bookable for week-long stays during the summer. They range in size from modest studios to four-bedroom cabins perfect for larger gatherings, plus a large vacation home and an entire lodge with additional individual rooms for accommodation.
Holiday Acres is open year-round, so snowmobilers can motor up on the powder. Of course, summer is when the place really comes to life with beach activities, a seasonal coffee shop, boating, two playgrounds, courts for pickleball, tennis, basketball, and more. When you're ready to refuel, Three Coins Restaurant is a perennial favorite with a supper club feel, and of course, you'll find Wisconsin cheese curds on the menu. Before you head out, don't miss the resort's one-of-a-kind gift shop in a late 19th-century log farmhouse called Turn of the Century, where you can grab a souvenir or gift to take home. Pets are only allowed in certain accommodations for an additional fee.
Dillman's Bay Resort, Lac du Flambeau, for an artsy retreat
Going back nearly 100 years, Dillman's Bay Resort is a true slice of Northwoods history, located just about 12 miles from Minocqua. This place has been run by generations of the Dillman family since the mid-1930s. Even though a couple of earlier lodges were sadly devastated by fires, the resort has rallied, and its relatively new main lodge still nods to its past and sits on a beautiful slice of White Sand Lake frontage in Lac du Flambeau. The resort features several individual cabins, including vintage versions and newer builds that are all nestled beautifully amid the trees — some quite close to the water. Unlike many resorts, pets are even allowed for a nightly $20 fee.
Dillman's Bay Resort also boasts a unique artsy side. For the better part of five decades, it has emphasized the arts in addition to classic resort activities like tennis, swimming, paddling, and so on. But what sets it apart is its non-profit foundation dedicated to bringing high-quality creative workshops to the resort, which add a creative retreat-like experience during artist-led workshops that typically last three to five days. Workshop packages average around $625 for five days and include accommodation, studio access 24 hours per day, use of the resort's recreational amenities, and more.
Spider Lake Lodge, Hayward, for whole lodge experiences
Much like many of Northwoods' most beautiful and historic cabins and lodges, Spider Lake Lodge is more than a century old. It features an upscale vibe with a timeless, rustic aesthetic, with most accommodations in themed rooms or suites, such as the Capone Suite, within the main lodge — John Dillinger wasn't the only Prohibition-era gangster that used to hang out in the Northwoods. For a little more independence, the Adirondack-style Ted's Treehouse Cabin is right next door, and the Spider Lake Carriage House was added in 2019 for a newer feel.
Spider Lake Lodge's main building is a picturesque and nostalgic spot, and you won't be able to resist hanging out with family and friends in the Great Room or relaxing in a lounge chair by the large stone hearth in the Fireside Room. Relax in the sauna, play pool in the Club Room, and enjoy a campfire near the water. While there's no restaurant on-site, Spider Lake Lodge offer communal breakfasts in the morning in the Great Room. The area offers some amazing independently-run food options such as the scenic River Deck Restaurant in Hayward, with its tree-lined outdoor seating area and log cabin-inspired dining room, plus the German-inspired cuisine of Chippewa Inn Supper Club, which is open seasonally.
Grand Pines Resort, Hayward, for woodsy cabins
Grand Pines Resort is a Northwoods classic on Round Lake, in Hayward, consisting of a classic layout of both motel rooms and individual cabins. The cabins range from a studio-sized vintage gem that can accommodate two people to the 5-bedroom Northwoods Suite that can fit 15 guests. And to sweeten the deal, many of the cabins come with the use of a pontoon during the summer and fall, which is docked and ready to cruise. Overall, there are 20 cabins and 10 motel rooms, available year-round, which make it a perfect escape in any season. Sadly, pets are not allowed at all here.
Grand Pines is a go-to for fishing adventures on Big and Little Round Lakes — spanning more than 3,000 acres altogether — and the resort offers a guide service that specializes in musky, walleye, panfish, bass, and crappie. Book either a full of half day for $500 or $250, respectively. And after an early morning out on the boat or before heading out for the evening catch, fuel up at Powell's, the resort's onsite restaurant and bar, which is only reachable via car, ATV, snowmobile, or watercraft, depending on the time of year. You'll find at least a dozen beers on tap. In addition, the Friday walleye fish fry, is an all-day affair — a perfect way to kick off a weekend in the Northwoods.
Methodology
Wisconsin's Northwoods region is expansive, and a myriad of resorts and accommodation options are sprinkled all over the place. Many have been around for decades, while others are a little newer. Over time, some historic resorts have been divvied up or redeveloped into individually owned cabins, although many have leaned into their unique histories and continue to be havens for lakeside leisure.
Far from a comprehensive list of great resorts, we focused on a roundup some of the most renowned and nostalgic lakeside spots. In addition to the author's experiences visiting the area since childhood, where she has visited or been familiar with some of these resorts for decades, we consulted lists published by TravelWisconsin.com and MidwestLiving.com. In addition to individual resorts' websites, we also researched NorthwoodsWisconsin.com, ManitowishWaters.org, BayfieldCounty.WI.gov, BoulderJct.org, and HaywardLakes.com. Some additional information and history came from DNR.Wisconsin.gov and WPR.org.