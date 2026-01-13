The 'Bluegill Capital Of Wisconsin' Offers Reel-Worthy Fishing, Lake Recreation, And Scenic Trails

Bluegill are one of the most popular panfish in the U.S. and are named for the dark blue marking near their gills. While not particularly large (they typically come in around 6 inches but can grow to 12), they make up for it with their feistiness. They are notoriously scrappy fighters and fun to catch, making them sought after by anglers of all stripes.

Birchwood calls itself the "Bluegill Capital of Wisconsin," and it celebrates this claim with a 14-foot-high bluegill sculpture erected on the edge of town. To cast a line for some of these famed fish, head straight to Birch Lake, Lake Chetac, or Red Cedar Lake, which are within a quick drive of each other. While fishing is always a great option, you can also try your luck from the shoreline, as bluegill can often be found in shallow waters (especially in spring and summer). Worms under a bobber tend to get the most action, though you can also catch them on artificial lures. They're not picky fish — which just adds to their popularity — and will hit most anything. At certain times of the year, it's not uncommon for anglers to reach the daily limit of 25 fish in a matter of hours.

Bluegill aren't the only fish in local waters. There are also larger species, including walleye, largemouth bass, and northern pike. While you can certainly strike out on your own, it's best to employ a local expert if you want the best chance at success. Jeff's Guide Service is your best bet, as he's based in Birchwood and provides on-the-ground, local knowledge.