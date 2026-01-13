The 'Bluegill Capital Of Wisconsin' Offers Reel-Worthy Fishing, Lake Recreation, And Scenic Trails
When it comes to lakes, it's hard to beat Wisconsin, which boasts thousands of freshwater bodies ripe for outdoor recreation. From the hidden gem that is Harrington Beach State Park to ice fishing on Lake Winnebago, the Badger State has no shortage of pristine, clearwater lakes that draw visitors keen to get active or just soak up the woodsy, natural ambiance.
While some of these lakes remain totally wild, many are also home to little towns that act as excellent springboards for diving into the local surroundings. One such spot is the village of Birchwood. Situated in eastern Wisconsin on the southern shores of Birch Lake — and within a stone's throw of several others — this settlement of around 400 people makes the perfect home base for all sorts of adventures. Whether you're looking to glide through local waters in a canoe, hike along the lakeshore, or hook into one of the feisty fish that is the village's claim to fame, Birchwood will scratch your itch for outdoor serenity and fun.
Cast a line for bluegill in Birchwood
Bluegill are one of the most popular panfish in the U.S. and are named for the dark blue marking near their gills. While not particularly large (they typically come in around 6 inches but can grow to 12), they make up for it with their feistiness. They are notoriously scrappy fighters and fun to catch, making them sought after by anglers of all stripes.
Birchwood calls itself the "Bluegill Capital of Wisconsin," and it celebrates this claim with a 14-foot-high bluegill sculpture erected on the edge of town. To cast a line for some of these famed fish, head straight to Birch Lake, Lake Chetac, or Red Cedar Lake, which are within a quick drive of each other. While fishing is always a great option, you can also try your luck from the shoreline, as bluegill can often be found in shallow waters (especially in spring and summer). Worms under a bobber tend to get the most action, though you can also catch them on artificial lures. They're not picky fish — which just adds to their popularity — and will hit most anything. At certain times of the year, it's not uncommon for anglers to reach the daily limit of 25 fish in a matter of hours.
Bluegill aren't the only fish in local waters. There are also larger species, including walleye, largemouth bass, and northern pike. While you can certainly strike out on your own, it's best to employ a local expert if you want the best chance at success. Jeff's Guide Service is your best bet, as he's based in Birchwood and provides on-the-ground, local knowledge.
Soak up the natural splendor of Birchwood
Fishing isn't the only thing to do in and around Birchwood. The surrounding lakes and forests are prime for a number of outdoor activities, including canoeing. There are two primary Birchwood canoeing routes – Sawmill Lake and Loyhead. The Sawmill Lake Route can be reached via the Sawmill Park Campground and takes you to nine glacial lakes. The Loyhead Canoe Portage Route hits seven lakes and sits just a mile from the campground, with longer portages of up to 200 yards (compared to around 100 for Sawmill). Both of these routes are especially spectacular in the fall, when the forest leaves transform into spectacular hues of crimson, orange, and gold.
Birch Lake and its neighbors are excellent for kayaking and swimming in the summer, as well as hiking and biking. The Tuscobia Trail — a 65-mile off-road route — heads straight through the village, and offers opportunities to head out deep in the woods on two feet or two wheels. It's also popular with ATV riders, and in the winter is one of the area's most popular snowmobiling tracks. Hikers can also access the Ice Age National Scenic Trail from Birchwood. This 1,200-mile route crosses the whole of Wisconsin and features some of Wisconsin's most scenic landscapes.
Birchwood is by no means a large settlement, but there are few good options for food and accommodations. Mary's Bluegill Bar & Grill features downhome comfort fare along with plenty of booze, while the highly-rated Cobblestone Bed & Breakfast has comfortable, cozy rooms right in town. For a more rustic experience, head to the Birch Lakes Resort. Birchwood is just over two hours from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. For more Wisconsin goodness, check out this hidden island with a historic lighthouse.