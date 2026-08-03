Madison, Wisconsin's 6 Most Charming Graffiti-Covered Urban Gems You Have To See For Yourself
Before I married a Wisconsinite and started visiting Wisconsin several times per year, America's Dairyland wasn't a place I readily associated with avant-garde street art. But I've since been happy to discover that a number of Wisconsin's cities have historical murals and colorful, thoughtful graffiti art displayed on the sides of buildings or tucked away in hidden alleys.
I've come to appreciate the public art in cities like Madison, Wisconsin, mostly because stumbling upon a graffiti-covered wall in the Midwest can feel so delightfully unexpected. Though Madison has the Madison Mural Alley, which was inspired by San Francisco's Mission District murals and features a handful of spray-painted urban gems clustered next to one another, many of Madison's most charming murals appear in some of the most random places, like on the sides of liquor stores or vending machines — or in the case of the Flamingo Swirls Mural, on the side of a laundromat.
Whether you're purposefully setting off on a self-guided walking tour of Madison's public art or you're merely curious about the story behind some of the murals you've seen popping up around town, these are six stunning works of art that are best seen up close and in person.
Flamingo Swirls Mural
This enchanting mural was created by artists Liubóv Szwako ("Triangulador") and Emily Balsley in a collaboration with OhYa Studio. While flamingos may seem out of place in the snowy Midwest, oddly enough, it is actually Madison's official city bird.
Szwako's geometric pattern provides unique depth to Balsley's fun, cheerful illustrations and the mural's title, "Flamboyance," is apt given the artwork's bold colors and playful design. You'll find this vibrant beauty on the side of the laundromat at 701 E. Johnson St., on the corner of Blount Street and East Johnson Street.
Word is Bond Mural
The Word Is Bond mural is the work of Wisconsin native and Madison resident Brian Kehoe. The simple descriptor, "Word Is Bond," hints at the power of spoken promises. Stretching across a rainbow-patterned background, the mural is eye-catching and compelling, sparking conversations among local residents as to the mural's backstory.
The mural is located along the side of the American Feral Gallery building, at 2150 E. Washington Ave., and faces East High School. The American Feral Gallery operates as an artist-run studio and exhibition venue and is worth exploring, as it features photography, painting, sculptures, and more from a diverse range of local artists.
Silence Makes the Heart Grow Stronger Mural
The Silence Makes the Heart Grow Stronger mural was created by the Madison-based artist Audifax. Audifax specializes in photorealistic mural designs that foster reflection and positive thinking. According to the artist's website, the Silence Makes the Heart Grow Stronger mural is meant to encourage observers to live in the moment — in the silence — and just listen without asking questions.
The unique spray-painted and wall-painted mural features a mixture of sharp-angled gold lines and gentle, braided designs that contrast well with the mural's center focus — a shimmering, gold and turquoise-swirled face. This hidden gem is located on the side wall of Harley's Liquor & Bait at 3838 Atwood Avenue.
Mural at Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine
As the "Biking Capital of the Midwest," Madison has long been known for its miles of scenic trails and lovely parks and botanical gardens. This is why the jungle-themed, South American-inspired mural feels surprisingly at home in an urban college town in middle America.
Created by artist Rodrigo Carapia, the mural is a celebration of Peru and its diverse landscape and culture. The magnetic illustrations feature an array of Amazonian creatures, including a parrot and a jaguar, as well as depictions of Peruvian village life. See the brightly colored mural for yourself on the south-facing wall of Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine at 4604 Monona Drive.
The Better Together Mural
Since Madison ranks as Wisconsin's happiest city, it's fitting that one of the most intriguing murals in Madison Mural Alley depicts the optimistic phrase "Better Together!" in vibrant orange lettering surrounded by a labyrinth of geometric swirls. The work is by designer Flavia Zimbardi, lettering artist Caetano Calomino, and typography specialist Henrique Nardi, with help from three teenagers from Dane County Juvenile Detention Center.
The murals in the Madison Mural Alley are souvenir photo-worthy and were created by five professional artists with help from community members, high school students, and youth shelter residents. Find them behind the Madison East Shopping Center, at 2707 E. Washington Avenue.
Ella Apartments Mural
Madison ranks as one of the most charming and walkable college towns in the Midwest, making much of the city's public art reachable on foot, including the whimsical multi-story mural on the side of the Ella Apartments in the Eken Park neighborhood.
At 3,400 square feet, the colorful mural is the largest in Madison and was hand-painted by artist and Madison native Bill Rebholz. The mural pays homage to the neighborhood's iconic carousel that entertained children for decades outside the beloved Ella's Deli until the restaurant closed in 2018. Get a sense of the mural's impressive massive scale in person at 2860 E Washington Ave.