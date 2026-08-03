Forget Texas: America's Oldest Working Ranch Is A Cowboy Escape In A New York Beach Town

While Texas is home to almost 250,000 farms and ranches, the most of any state, America's oldest working ranch is actually found in an unlikely part of New York. On the tip of Long Island about 120 miles east of New York City lies Montauk's Deep Hollow Ranch, which was founded in 1658. While Montauk is renowned for its surfing today, its grassy inland terrain made it a prime spot for cattle grazing centuries ago. The ranch played an important role after the Spanish-American War in 1898 when American soldiers and their horses returning from Cuba were sent to quarantine in Montauk. Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt and the Rough Riders, his volunteer cavalry, were housed near the ranch, and their horses grazed on the ranch's pastures.

Today, the family-owned ranch is considered the "birthplace of the American cowboy" and maintains its centuries-old cowboy spirit (per its website). Located between downtown Montauk and the historic Montauk Point Lighthouse, Deep Hollow Ranch covers about 26 acres in the larger Montauk County Park. While this land was originally grazed by cattle, the ranch is now home to 40 horses. Here, both beginner and established riders can experience Montauk's coastal landscape on horseback by heading out on authentic Western-style trail rides on scenic paths.

Deep Hollow Ranch is 120 miles from New York City or a nonstop train ride from Penn Station, followed by a 10-minute drive to the ranch. Deep Hollow Ranch is open year-round, but hours vary depending on the time of year.