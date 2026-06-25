10 Once-Thriving US Military Bases That Now Lay Eerily Abandoned

Across the United States, decommissioned military bases serve as reminders of chapters of American history that have long since passed. From Maine's scenic Fort McClary, under two hours from Boston, to Washington state's Fort Casey, a deactivated military base turned state park, these sites are fascinating not only for history buffs but for all Americans. Today, some of these abandoned military bases feature empty barracks, ruins of hangars and other buildings, and, sometimes, the distinctly creepy feeling that you're not completely alone.

Some of these sites have been converted into state parks or national parks, while others serve as the origin of various conspiracy theories and urban legends. Whether you're a military history enthusiast or an urban explorer, you'll enjoy this list of 10 once-thriving U.S. military bases that now lie eerily abandoned.

To put together this guide, we used official military websites and the National Park Service websites for all of these locations, including Camp Hero, Wendover Airfield, Chanute, Fort Ord, the Nike Missile Site, and Fort Tilden. We also obtained information from Atlas Obscura, Roadtrippers.com, Time Out, Exploration America, Roadside America, and Art of Abandonment to discover specifics about these abandoned locations.