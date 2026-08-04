Spokane's Oldest Neighborhood Is A Bustling Historic District Lined With Local Eats And Quirky Shops
Spokane's oldest neighborhood is also one of its most interesting. Browne's Addition, which may sound more like an extra room rather than an entire neighborhood, has been around since the late 1800s when it first started attracting wealthy residents. They built fancy Victorian mansions and tree-lined streets, and, over time, the city gradually grew up around it into a metropolis. These days, Spokane is a busy city with a variety of neighborhoods, lots of great ways to entertain a family, and a thriving food and beverage scene. But no matter how big Spokane has grown, Browne's Addition has maintained its identity, and it's an ideal destination if you are into historic charm, tasty eats, and fun places to window shop or drop a few bucks on gifts for yourself or your friends.
To learn all about the local history, head to the Northwest Museum of Art and Culture. Part of the admission (which is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $9 for children six to 17 (little ones get in for free) includes entrance to the Campbell House, the home of one of the neighborhood's early families. Inside you'll be get a feel for what it was like to live in Browne's Addition in the early 1900s.
Over the years, the community has worked hard to keep Browne's Addition's story alive, eventually getting it designated as a historic district in Spokane in 2019. To find this eclectic neighborhood, head directly west of downtown Spokane. You'll quickly realize why the neighborhood is worth exploring.
The food and bev scene alone is worthy of a trip to Browne's Addition
There are great food scenes across Washington that showcase the delicious flavors and fresh ingredients of the Pacific Northwest. Seattle gets a lot of the attention when it comes to culinary scenes, and underrated towns like Port Orchard are making a name for themselves. But Browne's Addition has its own great eateries to boast about — not only are there plenty of great menus to choose from, but the neighborhood's restaurants reflect the diversity of the city and its history.
You'll find restaurants in historic buildings, like The Elk, which is located inside an old pharmacy and soda shop. Today it is a local hotspot that helped revitalize the neighborhood when it first opened in 1999. The menu includes creative dishes like shrimp elote tacos and BBQ chicken quesadillas. The neighborhood is also home to Italia Trattoria, a made-from-scratch restaurant that isn't just popular among locals, but gained nationwide attention when Food Network named its pappardelle lamb ragu one of the best in the country.
But it isn't just good food in Browne's Addition that is noteworthy. It's also a great place to grab a good cup of coffee during the day and a fashionable drink by night — and you can do them both in the same place. Bijou converts from coffee shop to bar so it's open from morning until late at night. And while this tiny spot — the epitome of neighborhood cozy — is known for its beverages, it's also got a snack menu with everything from baked goods to charcuterie to keep you going.
The shops of Browne's Addition are full of quirky finds and fun surprises
It seems like whichever direction you drive in Washington will lead you to great neighborhoods for shopping, like the agricultural area of Duvall where you can wander around and visit local stores. Exploring a town's shopping districts is a fun way to spend time while you are discovering a new city, and when those retailers are as quirky as the ones in Browne's Addition, it makes that city even more appealing. Browne's Addition has plenty of them, and they seem to embody the distinct personality of the neighborhood. You'll find some chain stores, but it's the more unusual spots that make Browne's Addition as unique as its name.
Looking for some flora? Browne's Addition has you covered with the Fern Plant Shop where you can buy plants, pots, gifts, and of course, ferns. At Do It With Soul you can shop for vintage clothes, or you can pick up fun toys, clothes, and gifts for kids (from the littles all the way up to the grown ones) at Boo Radley's. The shops in the neighborhood (and beyond into downtown Spokane) give you plenty of options, and walking around to discover them all is a great way to get a feel for the neighborhood.
Once you've had your fill of shopping, you can catch a show at The Chameleon, a live music venue and bar in the middle of all the action. Although it has only been open since 2024, this spot has become a part of the quirky and eclectic personality of is Browne's Addition.