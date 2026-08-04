Spokane's Oldest Neighborhood Is A Bustling Historic District Lined With Local Eats And Quirky Shops

Spokane's oldest neighborhood is also one of its most interesting. Browne's Addition, which may sound more like an extra room rather than an entire neighborhood, has been around since the late 1800s when it first started attracting wealthy residents. They built fancy Victorian mansions and tree-lined streets, and, over time, the city gradually grew up around it into a metropolis. These days, Spokane is a busy city with a variety of neighborhoods, lots of great ways to entertain a family, and a thriving food and beverage scene. But no matter how big Spokane has grown, Browne's Addition has maintained its identity, and it's an ideal destination if you are into historic charm, tasty eats, and fun places to window shop or drop a few bucks on gifts for yourself or your friends.

To learn all about the local history, head to the Northwest Museum of Art and Culture. Part of the admission (which is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $9 for children six to 17 (little ones get in for free) includes entrance to the Campbell House, the home of one of the neighborhood's early families. Inside you'll be get a feel for what it was like to live in Browne's Addition in the early 1900s.

Over the years, the community has worked hard to keep Browne's Addition's story alive, eventually getting it designated as a historic district in Spokane in 2019. To find this eclectic neighborhood, head directly west of downtown Spokane. You'll quickly realize why the neighborhood is worth exploring.