Between Rockford And Madison Is Wisconsin's Tucked-Away Hilly Park With Scenic Vistas And Trails
When traveling along the rural backroads between northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, you might drive the route without stopping. However, if you take a quick detour off State Highway 104, you'll find Magnolia Bluff Park. The park's rocky cliffs are its greatest features, but it's a place where visitors can stretch their legs, have a picnic, or simply perch on the high bluffs.
Magnolia Bluff Park is partially protected under the Wisconsin State Natural Area (SNA) for its limestone bluffs and for its population of rare plants and old-growth trees. Plus, the 120-acre park boasts one of the highest points in the area, and offers pretty views of the forested hills in the distance. Surprisingly, the park sits among the cornfields in Wisconsin's farm country, and it's so tucked away that even some locals have never heard of it. For those in the know, it's a favorite place for picnics and to watch the sun rise at dawn and set in the evening sky.
The scenic park is conveniently sandwiched between Rockford and Madison, and it's less than 5 minutes off the main road, so visitors won't have to detour too far to get there. And it's only 7 minutes from Main Street in Evansville, in case you want to see the preserved 19th-century buildings. Between Evansville's historic district, the free park, and the cost of a tank of gas, road-trippers could easily make this a budget-friendly day trip in Wisconsin.
Hike through hilly forests and limestone formations at Magnolia Bluff Park
Magnolia Bluff Park has paths that are suitable for every hiker. It boasts a network of multi-use trails for hiking, horseback riding, and cross-country skiing. Plus, visitors can enjoy paved surfaces, ideal for wheelchair and stroller users, featuring an overlook. AllTrails lists three named trails ranging from easy to moderate that are a mixture of hilly forests and rocky landscapes, with unique formations, including one that looks like a giant turtle.
Beginner hikers, start with the Magnolia Bluff Short Loop, an easy 1-mile trek through the forests and limestone cliffs, leading to an overlook, with the added perk of a hidden cave. Expect some scrambling across the rocky landscape, so wearing sturdy shoes is a good idea. Seasoned hikers can get their heart pumping on the 3-mile Magnolia Bluff Multi-Use Trail that winds through most of the park with options to connect to other trails. The Perimeter Loop is a peaceful wooded trail with seasonal wildflowers that hikers recommend for birdwatching.
Not only are the hikes kid-friendly, but dogs on leash are welcome as well. Just remember that this is a protected area, so it's important to remain on the marked trails to preserve the rare flora. Also, horses and your furry friends are not allowed in the designated picnic spots. Before you leave the area, consider checking out Janesville, dubbed 'Wisconsin's Park Place' and home to waterski shows, botanical gardens, and festivals. Or, head a bit further south to Durand, a charming Illinois escape with a revitalized downtown and local eats.