Between Rockford And Madison Is Wisconsin's Tucked-Away Hilly Park With Scenic Vistas And Trails

When traveling along the rural backroads between northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, you might drive the route without stopping. However, if you take a quick detour off State Highway 104, you'll find Magnolia Bluff Park. The park's rocky cliffs are its greatest features, but it's a place where visitors can stretch their legs, have a picnic, or simply perch on the high bluffs.

Magnolia Bluff Park is partially protected under the Wisconsin State Natural Area (SNA) for its limestone bluffs and for its population of rare plants and old-growth trees. Plus, the 120-acre park boasts one of the highest points in the area, and offers pretty views of the forested hills in the distance. Surprisingly, the park sits among the cornfields in Wisconsin's farm country, and it's so tucked away that even some locals have never heard of it. For those in the know, it's a favorite place for picnics and to watch the sun rise at dawn and set in the evening sky.

The scenic park is conveniently sandwiched between Rockford and Madison, and it's less than 5 minutes off the main road, so visitors won't have to detour too far to get there. And it's only 7 minutes from Main Street in Evansville, in case you want to see the preserved 19th-century buildings. Between Evansville's historic district, the free park, and the cost of a tank of gas, road-trippers could easily make this a budget-friendly day trip in Wisconsin.