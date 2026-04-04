Between Madison And Rockford Is A Charming Illinois Escape With A Revitalized Downtown And Local Eats

From lovely Lake Michigan views to a Route 66 must-visit, the state of Illinois has plenty to offer travelers. And if you're looking for a vibrant and delightful getaway in easy proximity to Madison or Rockford, look no further than Durand. This small Winnebago County town has a population of around 1600 inhabitants, but rest assured that there's no shortage of things to do in this relaxed suburban hub. Durand boasts a rich history dating back to the mid-19th century, and even has a claim to fame as the birthplace of noted suffragette Ellen Gates Starr. Today, the town retains its charming small-town vibes; this is a place where new neighbors are welcomed with cheer and friendliness. Durand offers visitors a revitalized downtown area and an assortment of tasty local eateries to choose from, making it an ideal destination for city dwellers looking to get away and enjoy a taste of small-town life.

Durand is conveniently situated just 20 miles, or about 30 minutes by car, from Rockford, meaning that it's an appealing and accessible place for a day trip or even a fun meal out. And it's about four and a half hours from Madison, and two hours from Chicago, making it feasible for a weekend trip away from either of these Illinois metropolises. The closest airport is Chicago Rockford International Airport, about 26 miles from Durand, which offers flights to U.S. cities such as Las Vegas, Nashville, and Orlando, as well as Mexican destinations. For accommodation, one option is to stay at the highly-rated Sugar Shores RV Camping Resort, which has a clubhouse, pool, and scenic views of the Sugar River.