Between Madison And Rockford Is A Charming Illinois Escape With A Revitalized Downtown And Local Eats
From lovely Lake Michigan views to a Route 66 must-visit, the state of Illinois has plenty to offer travelers. And if you're looking for a vibrant and delightful getaway in easy proximity to Madison or Rockford, look no further than Durand. This small Winnebago County town has a population of around 1600 inhabitants, but rest assured that there's no shortage of things to do in this relaxed suburban hub. Durand boasts a rich history dating back to the mid-19th century, and even has a claim to fame as the birthplace of noted suffragette Ellen Gates Starr. Today, the town retains its charming small-town vibes; this is a place where new neighbors are welcomed with cheer and friendliness. Durand offers visitors a revitalized downtown area and an assortment of tasty local eateries to choose from, making it an ideal destination for city dwellers looking to get away and enjoy a taste of small-town life.
Durand is conveniently situated just 20 miles, or about 30 minutes by car, from Rockford, meaning that it's an appealing and accessible place for a day trip or even a fun meal out. And it's about four and a half hours from Madison, and two hours from Chicago, making it feasible for a weekend trip away from either of these Illinois metropolises. The closest airport is Chicago Rockford International Airport, about 26 miles from Durand, which offers flights to U.S. cities such as Las Vegas, Nashville, and Orlando, as well as Mexican destinations. For accommodation, one option is to stay at the highly-rated Sugar Shores RV Camping Resort, which has a clubhouse, pool, and scenic views of the Sugar River.
Tuck into delectable cuisine in Durand
As Rockford-based journalist Mandy James puts it, Durand's downtown area "is two streets of nothing but deliciousness." For a hearty meal, make your way to Cimino's Ristorante and Pizzeria. At this downtown Durand red sauce joint, you can nosh on pizza, calzones, pastas (and baked pasta dishes), salads, and other Italian-American delicacies. Or head to the Fire Barn, a bar and grill housed in a restored barn dating back to 1890. Here, you can enjoy easygoing and scrumptious American classics, like wings and burgers. Sports fanatics, this is a place for you: with 23 high-definition TV screens, you can catch the game of your choice screening at the Fire Barn. But it's not just pro sports that this community hangout spot cares about: charmingly, the overall restaurant's theme "honors local athletes, teams, and coaches."
Earlier in the day, pop over to Ricky's Breakfast and Lunch for — you guessed it — breakfast or lunch. At this cheerfully colorful local diner, you can order classic egg-based breakfasts, skillet dishes, and more, all at reasonable prices. With quick and seamless service, ample parking, and a vast menu, this is a great spot to start your day in Durand with some hearty fuel and a local vibe.
Explore Durand's downtown
While Durand has a long and storied history, the town's downtown area lost its luster at one point. "We had crumbling sidewalks," Sheila Hoffman, Durand Village President, once explained to WREX. But with renewed efforts and grant funding, new life has been breathed into the town square vicinity. Today, downtown Durand is revitalized, vibrant, and contains numerous independent businesses worth a visit. If you've got the shopping bug, pop into Harper G! Mercantile, situated smack in the middle of downtown, which owner Diana Reed named after her granddaughter. At this thoughtfully curated emporium, you'll find everything from apparel to home decor to toys and even kitchen gadgets. Whether you're shopping for yourself or grabbing a gift for someone back home, you've got an array of choices.
Or, if your idea of a fun day out in Durand involves games and some healthy competition, visit GameStar Arcade, also in the heart of downtown. Owner Erik Olsen felt a need in Durand for a kid-friendly entertainment hub, and thus the business was born. Visitors of all ages can enjoy an arcade featuring a range of games – including retro classics — and a golf simulator. There's also a slot machine gaming room: for adults only, of course. And, after your time in Durand, you can always head to another Illinois village with a charming downtown.