North Carolina's First Public Park Is A Raleigh Delight With Sporty Appeal, Trails, And A Carousel
If there's one thing North Carolina has plenty of, it's parks. State parks, county parks, city parks — you name it, and there's probably one within easy reach. There's certainly no shortage of greens around the state's capital, with one scenic spot being Pullen Park. You'll find this destination stretched out alongside Western Boulevard, right on the outskirts of downtown Raleigh. The historic recreation area has been drawing visitors for well over a century. Pullen Park dates back to the late 1800s, making it the very first public park in the state.
The park's namesake, Richard Stanhope Pullen, gifted the grounds to the city in 1887. The local philanthropist was inspired by New York City's Central Park, which officially opened to the public about a decade earlier in 1876. Pullen sought to bring that same picturesque outdoor option to Raleigh, and he definitely succeeded. The 66.4-acre park is jam-packed with recreation, boasting a lake, scenic trails, several playgrounds, picnic areas, athletic courts and fields, a performance theater, a cafe, and even an arts center.
Pullen Park is also home to a fun collection of old-school attractions, including a hand-carved carousel and a miniature train, serving as the fifth-oldest amusement park in the entire country. The place is definitely well-loved, rated high on Tripadvisor's list of the top things to do around Raleigh. It currently has a 4.7-star rating from almost 10,000 reviews on Google, where one parkgoer called it "a gem in the area and a must-visit for families."
Pullen Park has plenty of fun for kids and adults alike
Pullen Park in North Carolina's lush "city in a park" of Raleigh welcomes more than one million visitors each year. The recreation area is chock-full of family-friendly fun, but its wooden carousel definitely stands out as one of its most beloved attractions. As one visitor shared, "the beautifully restored carousel spins out nostalgia with its hand-carved animals," which include everything from horses and reindeer to ostriches and tigers.
The elaborate merry-go-round dates back to the early 1900s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's quite a rarity, being one of only about two dozen remaining carousels created by the storied Dentzel Carousel Company. Little ones will also enjoy the various playgrounds around the park, which include swing areas, climbing structures, and sandpits. If they pass the height requirements, they can even ride the kiddie boats, which go around a small pool.
Kids and adults alike can ride aboard the miniature train, which one guest said was "a hit for all ages." The caboose is a replica of the C.P. Huntington, a historic steam locomotive built back in 1863. The train loops around the amusement area and Lake Howell. The scenic lake is currently drained as it's undergoing a shoreline replacement project. The work is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026, though the pedal boats won't likely be available again until the spring of 2027. Although Pullen Park is free to enter, at the time of writing, tickets are required for many of the attractions and rides, including the carousel, kiddie boats, and miniature train, so be sure to have your wallet handy.
Stretch your legs around Raleigh's Pullen Park
There's far more to do in Pullen Park beyond the funfair attractions. The place has all the usual sporty recreational facilities, too. There's a softball diamond and a youth baseball field that can be rented, along with half a dozen tennis courts, which are usually available on a first-come, first-served basis. Head to the Aquatic Center, located near the amusement area, to swim some laps in the indoor Olympic-size pool. The center even hosts a range of programs, including swim lessons and water exercise classes. Hours for the pool do vary, so be sure to check the website or contact the park directly for current availability.
Visitors can enjoy a stroll across the grounds. There are several paved walking paths and boardwalks that snake through the beautiful scenery. A portion of the Cameron Loop trail passes through Pullen Park. The 3-mile route circles the neighboring Edna Metz Wells Park and cuts through North Carolina State University, which is right next door. The Rocky Branch Trail also stretches across the southern end of the park. The path is part of the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000-mile walking and biking trail network spanning from Florida up to Maine that's still being developed.
There are more outdoor thrills nearby at Jordan Lake State Park, North Carolina's lively recreation paradise. The sprawling wilderness area is less than a 30-minute drive from Pullen Park and hugs a 14,000-acre reservoir, offering plenty of room for boating, camping, and hiking. There's also the William B. Umstead State Park, with its glistening lakes and multi-use trails, that's about a 20-minute drive away.