North Carolina's First Public Park Is A Raleigh Delight With Sporty Appeal, Trails, And A Carousel

If there's one thing North Carolina has plenty of, it's parks. State parks, county parks, city parks — you name it, and there's probably one within easy reach. There's certainly no shortage of greens around the state's capital, with one scenic spot being Pullen Park. You'll find this destination stretched out alongside Western Boulevard, right on the outskirts of downtown Raleigh. The historic recreation area has been drawing visitors for well over a century. Pullen Park dates back to the late 1800s, making it the very first public park in the state.

The park's namesake, Richard Stanhope Pullen, gifted the grounds to the city in 1887. The local philanthropist was inspired by New York City's Central Park, which officially opened to the public about a decade earlier in 1876. Pullen sought to bring that same picturesque outdoor option to Raleigh, and he definitely succeeded. The 66.4-acre park is jam-packed with recreation, boasting a lake, scenic trails, several playgrounds, picnic areas, athletic courts and fields, a performance theater, a cafe, and even an arts center.

Pullen Park is also home to a fun collection of old-school attractions, including a hand-carved carousel and a miniature train, serving as the fifth-oldest amusement park in the entire country. The place is definitely well-loved, rated high on Tripadvisor's list of the top things to do around Raleigh. It currently has a 4.7-star rating from almost 10,000 reviews on Google, where one parkgoer called it "a gem in the area and a must-visit for families."