This Popular Lake Como Village Is Fining Tourists For A Common Vacation Behavior

A version of "no shirt, no shoes, no service" is finding its way to the Italian village of Varenna, on the east side of Lake Como. As of June 27, 2026, if you're caught wearing a swimsuit or going shirtless when you're not at one of Varenna's "beaches, piers, and boat docks," you face a €50 to €200 fine, according to the city's tourism website. It's not clear if you get a warning to put something on first or if it's an immediate fine, nor is it clear just how much of a cover up counts as not wearing a swimsuit, and if something sheer would suffice. The bottom line is it's better not to risk it; remember that you're visiting a place where people live and work, and cover up.

"Varenna is a wonderful village, and we are proud to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world every year," explained Varenna's mayor Mauro Manzoni via The Guardian. "However, our residents' quality of life cannot be sacrificed on the altar of mass tourism."

According to City Population, around 650 people live in this picturesque lakefront town with cobblestone streets and colorful houses — with all the history and beauty you can find here, it's no wonder that Varenna is one of Rick Steves' favorite beach hideaways. Along with how pretty it is, this fishing village, which dates back to the 8th century, is about an hour and a half train ride or drive north from Milan, making it easy for a lot of day trippers to come in for a nice summer outing (via Italy Magazine).