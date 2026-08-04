Nestled Between Augusta And Charleston Is South Carolina's City With Southern Charm And Local Eateries
The stretch of U.S. Highway 78 between Augusta and Charleston offers a scenic drive through rural South Carolina's Thoroughbred Country. While most travelers drive past the small towns that dot the highway on their way to either the coastal Lowcountry or Georgia, these outposts are worth visiting for the culinary culture of this often-overlooked region of the state. Bamberg, which sits right in the heart of this well-traveled corridor, is one such example. The town of nearly 3,000 residents, per World Population Review, may not look like much on the outside, but beneath the surface of the sun-drenched town is a place that's home to cozy diners reflecting its southern roots.
Before there was a town, Bamberg was a cypress swamp; but when the Charleston-Hamburg railroad arrived in 1832, the swamp began to be developed (via City of Bamberg). By 1860, the town of Bamberg had a population of 250 residents, and after the Civil War and subsequent reconstruction, the town began to grow into an important hub between Augusta (over 60 miles away) and Charleston (around 80 miles away). While Bamberg's growth has since slowed, the town still holds onto its southern charm through its friendly people, and especially through its restaurants.
The country buffet and slaw dogs of Bamberg
Being situated on one of the major routes between two culturally important cities, Bamberg has become a place where travelers can stop for a comforting meal. Southern cuisine is well represented here, and most of the town's restaurants are located along U.S. 78, or U.S. Highway 301, known locally as Main Highway. One of the town's most highly rated restaurants is Rusty-N-Paula's, a family restaurant that features a country buffet with dishes like golden fried chicken, seasoned cabbage, and macaroni and cheese. "Totally worth driving 2 hours for," one reviewer wrote on Google, praising the "tenderness of the meat" and calling out their fried chicken.
Just north of Rusty-N-Paula's on Main Highway is an outpost of a local chain, Little Howie's. Originally opened in Georgia before coming to Barnwell, South Carolina, in 2009, Little Howie's expanded into Bamberg soon after. The restaurant, housed in a small wooden building and affectionately known as the "Big Chick", per another Google review, has something for everyone, from burgers and sandwiches to hamburger steak topped with onions and gravy, and slaw dogs, which are hot dogs topped with coleslaw. The prices are affordable, and the reviews are positive. "You get a lot for the price," a reviewer noted on Google, adding that they particularly enjoyed the grilled chicken tenders. Other well-known restaurants within the town include Dukes, which serves up mustard-based South Carolina-style barbecue, and Cliff's, a seafood restaurant that's famous for its secret sauce.
Bamberg's southern nature and charm
Bamberg's southern charm is evident in its downtown area. Downtown Bamberg is like any other you would expect to see in a South Carolina small town, with the quiet roads lined by historic buildings that have existed for decades. At the heart of the downtown area is Bamberg Veterans Park, framed by palm trees and a small amphitheater that serves as a gathering space for the community. While most of the historic buildings along Main Street are boarded up, the area is far from abandoned. There are still local shops and businesses that continue to bring life to these old structures, reflecting the town's resilience and its sense of history.
Outside of town, residents enjoy the peaceful nature of South Carolina's rural Thoroughbred Country, a region that contains eccentric and creative destinations such as Aiken, near Augusta. Just north of town is the South Fork Edisto River, with a boat ramp located just off of Main Highway that provides access for boating or kayaking. 17 miles to the west lies Barnwell State Park, a 307-acre park that is one of only 16 Great Depression-era parks within the state that was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). The park has trails, freshwater fishing, and a swimming area that's open during the summer months.
After trying the restaurants and exploring the small-town vibe of Bamberg, you can travel to the coast and experience the restaurants of Bluffton, which sits west of Hilton Head Island and is one of the state's underrated foodie towns. Alternatively, if you want to visit one of South Carolina's "crown jewels," take a trip to Lake Murray, a 50,000 acre lake with fishing and lake view eateries.