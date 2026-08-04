This Breathtaking State With Ethereal Canyon Views Has The Cleanest Air In The Midwest
With its wide-open prairies and dramatic canyons, South Dakota has long been known for its natural beauty. It's now known for something else: Its residents are breathing some of the freshest air in the country. The state placed second among U.S. states on Compare the Market Australia's 2026 "Global Air Quality and Respiratory Health Rankings." The organization's U.S. Clean Air Index factored in the number of pounds of industrial toxins per square mile, the number of respiratory deaths and asthma sufferers per capita, and the amounts of fine, inhalable air pollutants with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or less.
South Dakota scored an 81 out of 100 on the back of its low levels of industrial toxins and the rarity of asthma among its residents. That makes it the highest-rated state in the Midwest and in the Lower 48; only Hawaii scored better overall. As Steven Spicer, Compare the Market's Executive General Manager of Health, said about the study, "Clean air plays a vital role in protecting our health." So, if you're worried about respiratory issues or just looking for a clean-air getaway, South Dakota might be the state for you.
Of course, air quality can vary throughout a state. A separate 2026 study by The American Lung Association gave South Dakota's largest city, Sioux Falls, an F for ozone pollution and particle pollution. Consequently, if you plan on heading to the Mount Rushmore State for its pristine air, you may want to explore its more scenic and remote areas — like Spearfish Canyon, called South Dakota's own Grand Canyon, located about 400 miles west of the city in the Black Hills. You'll get to breathe in some of the best air in America while also taking in some of its most glorious views — what could be better?
Enjoy South Dakota's immaculate air while admiring this gorgeous, waterfall-filled canyon
Spearfish Canyon's origins date back over 60 million years, with nature gradually whittling down the surrounding terrain. It's been astounding visitors since humans first set eyes on it 10,000 years ago, and today it continues to draw them with its stunning scenery.
From mountaintop views to trails through the canyon, there are many ways to explore the area. You can appreciate those canyon views while driving on a 19-mile-long section of U.S. Highway 14A known as the Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway. It connects scenic towns like Spearfish and Lead, a hidden Black Hills mountain city that's had a big glow-up. Make sure to look for Bridal Veil Falls, a 60-foot waterfall that's not hard to spot from the road. Two other famous waterfalls require a little bit of a trek: The almost 50-foot Spearfish Falls sits on a short trail that runs alongside Spearfish Creek, while Roughlock Falls is a multi-tiered series of cascades that's no less impressive. It's about a 2-mile walk there and back, but worth it for the spectacular view of the falls.
If you'd rather see the canyon from above, head to Lookout Mountain Park. Lookout Mountain's summit reaches almost 4,500 feet, giving you a beautiful bird's-eye view of Spearfish Canyon and its surroundings. Its trail is a little more strenuous than the ones to the waterfalls, as its elevation gradually rises over 800 feet across the trail's 3.8-mile loop. Keep an eye out for wildlife, from the harmless (raccoons, foxes, and deer) to the potentially threatening (rattlesnakes, coyotes, and mountain lions). Remember to breathe deep: The air is crisp and unspoiled, another reason why scenic South Dakota may be one of the places to retire.