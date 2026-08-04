This Breathtaking State With Ethereal Canyon Views Has The Cleanest Air In The Midwest

With its wide-open prairies and dramatic canyons, South Dakota has long been known for its natural beauty. It's now known for something else: Its residents are breathing some of the freshest air in the country. The state placed second among U.S. states on Compare the Market Australia's 2026 "Global Air Quality and Respiratory Health Rankings." The organization's U.S. Clean Air Index factored in the number of pounds of industrial toxins per square mile, the number of respiratory deaths and asthma sufferers per capita, and the amounts of fine, inhalable air pollutants with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or less.

South Dakota scored an 81 out of 100 on the back of its low levels of industrial toxins and the rarity of asthma among its residents. That makes it the highest-rated state in the Midwest and in the Lower 48; only Hawaii scored better overall. As Steven Spicer, Compare the Market's Executive General Manager of Health, said about the study, "Clean air plays a vital role in protecting our health." So, if you're worried about respiratory issues or just looking for a clean-air getaway, South Dakota might be the state for you.

Of course, air quality can vary throughout a state. A separate 2026 study by The American Lung Association gave South Dakota's largest city, Sioux Falls, an F for ozone pollution and particle pollution. Consequently, if you plan on heading to the Mount Rushmore State for its pristine air, you may want to explore its more scenic and remote areas — like Spearfish Canyon, called South Dakota's own Grand Canyon, located about 400 miles west of the city in the Black Hills. You'll get to breathe in some of the best air in America while also taking in some of its most glorious views — what could be better?