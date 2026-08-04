Forget The Mediterranean, Escape Abroad To This South Pacific Haven For Beach Beauty And Otherworldly Landscapes
Trade your Aperol spritzes and cannoli for a chilled red and a lamington in this country in the South Pacific. Australia, which was recently selected as Oprah's top wellness destination of 2026, is so much more than a "destination dupe" for those seeking a Mediterranean-like beach escape. It has some of the best beaches in the world, with entries on numerous world-best lists. It doesn't hurt that the country is home to some of the most diverse, otherworldly landscapes, too.
Australia isn't the global tourism hotspot that other countries are. It trails well behind countries like Italy, Greece, and Thailand in annual visitation volume. Whether due to the long journey from the U.S. and Europe, or the bad rap caused by its weird and wacky wildlife, Australia flies largely under the radar for many. But to count this country out would be a mistake, because Australia has great weather, stunning scenery, and more spectacular road trips than you could count. I should know; I've been living in this country for nearly a year and still haven't seen it all! From well-known coastal draws like the Great Barrier Reef and Bondi Beach, to inexplicable natural phenomena like towering granite boulders and pink lakes, no matter what kind of escape you're after, odds are, you'll find it here.
Getting to Australia requires some time and preparation from the U.S., with most travelers arriving at Sydney Airport (SYD) following a 13-hour minimum flight. Visitors will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) visa in advance, too. Once you're in Australia though, you can easily explore the country via internal flights, or by renting a car, campervan, or RV to hit the road.
Rugged coastlines, sandy beaches, and reef systems
There's an ongoing debate among Australians about whether any beaches in the world could compare to the ones found here (just ask Reddit, or any Australian I've ever spoken to on this subject). You've likely heard of Bondi Beach, Sydney's most famous and most crowded stretch of sand. But Australia is home to more than 11,000 recorded beaches — so many that you could never possibly see them all in one lifetime. In New South Wales (NSW), where the capital city of Sydney is located, you'll find everything from sheltered swimming holes to rolling surf breaks. The Pass in Byron Bay, a small free-spirited town in northern NSW that I called home for several months, is arguably one of the most famous beaches for surfers of any experience level. Beach towns like Wollongong and Jervis Bay are known for rock pools and snorkeling, and, depending on the time of year, the chance to swim with whales along Australia's east coast.
Head north, and you'll find the famous Great Barrier Reef. Visit the Whitsunday Islands for turquoise waters and white swaths of sand that rival the Caribbean, or travel to snorkeling hotspots like Lady Elliot Island where you can safely explore protected marine waters. Down south, you'll arrive in Victoria, where one of the surfing capitals of the country, Torquay, consistently draws surfers and onlookers to Bells Beach.
Fewer people make it to Western Australia (WA), Northern Territory (NT), or Tasmania, but that's a shame, because wild coastlines, vibrant red rocks, and arguably the best sunsets in the country can be found here. For an unrivaled golden hour experience, head straight to Mindil Beach or Broome, where red cliffs meet stunning turquoise seas. To feel like you've been transported to another planet, try the beaches in Tasmania's Coles Bay.
Road trip through peninsulas, lakes, and otherworldly terrain
Aboriginal Australians explain the country's vast and otherworldly landscapes through a variety of creation stories. You'll get to experience and learn about Country (a term not referring to Australia itself but rather to the holistic connection between land and spirit) by visiting some of these natural phenomena, parks, and sacred sites. Perhaps the most famous and most sacred is Uluru-Kata Tjuta, a series of towering red sandstone rock formations in the center of the country. Traveling around the NT by car, you'll see landscapes like these and other lesser-known but equally impressive spectacles, like the Devils Marbles or Kings Canyon.
One of my favorite natural wonders is Karijini, Australia's second-largest national park with red rock gorges and emerald pool waterfalls located in Pilbara, WA. It's a bit tricky to navigate due to unpaved roads and limited gas stations, but those who make it here will be rewarded with a haven of uncrowded hiking and swimming, plus incredible outback stargazing at night. Further south, about 5 hours from Perth, you'll find Hutt Lagoon, an astounding natural lake that turns bubblegum pink, and bizarre limestone towers called Pinnacles that you can wander through by car or on foot.
In Victoria, the Great Ocean Road is one of Australia's most famous road trips, and here you'll find the 12 Apostles, which are limestone stacks that rise dramatically from the rough, relentless waves of the Southern Ocean. In between long drives in pursuit of the country's best beaches and landscapes, you'll find plenty of wide open roads and enough variety to craft your own unique escape. Just be sure to follow the country's safety and cultural guidelines wherever you go to help preserve the landscapes, marine life, and beaches for all to enjoy.