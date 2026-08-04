Forget The Mediterranean, Escape Abroad To This South Pacific Haven For Beach Beauty And Otherworldly Landscapes

Trade your Aperol spritzes and cannoli for a chilled red and a lamington in this country in the South Pacific. Australia, which was recently selected as Oprah's top wellness destination of 2026, is so much more than a "destination dupe" for those seeking a Mediterranean-like beach escape. It has some of the best beaches in the world, with entries on numerous world-best lists. It doesn't hurt that the country is home to some of the most diverse, otherworldly landscapes, too.

Australia isn't the global tourism hotspot that other countries are. It trails well behind countries like Italy, Greece, and Thailand in annual visitation volume. Whether due to the long journey from the U.S. and Europe, or the bad rap caused by its weird and wacky wildlife, Australia flies largely under the radar for many. But to count this country out would be a mistake, because Australia has great weather, stunning scenery, and more spectacular road trips than you could count. I should know; I've been living in this country for nearly a year and still haven't seen it all! From well-known coastal draws like the Great Barrier Reef and Bondi Beach, to inexplicable natural phenomena like towering granite boulders and pink lakes, no matter what kind of escape you're after, odds are, you'll find it here.

Getting to Australia requires some time and preparation from the U.S., with most travelers arriving at Sydney Airport (SYD) following a 13-hour minimum flight. Visitors will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) visa in advance, too. Once you're in Australia though, you can easily explore the country via internal flights, or by renting a car, campervan, or RV to hit the road.