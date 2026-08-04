Not Far From Eugene Is Oregon's Glittering Artificial Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Boating

Oregon is famed for its spectacular and diverse landscapes, from the wild Pacific Coast to the windswept Columbia River Gorge and the snow-capped Cascade Range to scenic high desert out east. One thing the state lacks, however, is an abundance of large recreational lakes. Fortunately, there are a number of smaller lakes, both natural and artificial, that make up for this shortage and feed residents' and visitors' craving for lake water adventure. One of these, just south of Eugene, is sparkling Dorena Lake. It's a picturesque spot where you can get out on the water for some boating and fishing and then settle into camp for a night out under the stars.

Dorena Lake (also called Dorena Reservoir) was created by the damming of the Row River and now spans 1,840 acres. Nestled in the tree-covered foothills of the Calapooya Mountains, it's truly a place to relax and take in the grandeur of the great outdoors. The lake's shoreline is also ringed by several parks, making access to the lake and lakeside activities easy.

Dorena Lake is around 30 miles south of Eugene. If you're road-tripping around the Pacific Northwest, the lake is a 2-hour drive south from Portland. The closest place to pick up supplies or find lodging if camping turns out not to be your thing is Cottage Grove, a city full of historic charm and eclectic shops, just a 15-minute drive away.