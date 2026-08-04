Not Far From Eugene Is Oregon's Glittering Artificial Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Boating
Oregon is famed for its spectacular and diverse landscapes, from the wild Pacific Coast to the windswept Columbia River Gorge and the snow-capped Cascade Range to scenic high desert out east. One thing the state lacks, however, is an abundance of large recreational lakes. Fortunately, there are a number of smaller lakes, both natural and artificial, that make up for this shortage and feed residents' and visitors' craving for lake water adventure. One of these, just south of Eugene, is sparkling Dorena Lake. It's a picturesque spot where you can get out on the water for some boating and fishing and then settle into camp for a night out under the stars.
Dorena Lake (also called Dorena Reservoir) was created by the damming of the Row River and now spans 1,840 acres. Nestled in the tree-covered foothills of the Calapooya Mountains, it's truly a place to relax and take in the grandeur of the great outdoors. The lake's shoreline is also ringed by several parks, making access to the lake and lakeside activities easy.
Dorena Lake is around 30 miles south of Eugene. If you're road-tripping around the Pacific Northwest, the lake is a 2-hour drive south from Portland. The closest place to pick up supplies or find lodging if camping turns out not to be your thing is Cottage Grove, a city full of historic charm and eclectic shops, just a 15-minute drive away.
Dorena Lake's excellent camping
For its relatively small size, Dorena Lake offers a surprising number of camping opportunities. The largest option is Schwartz Campground located on the western edge of the lake in Schwartz Park. It has 64 campsites, including six group sites. RV owners should note that the sites don't have any hook-ups, so be sure your water tanks are full and that you have an alternate power supply, if needed. Amenities at the campground include flush toilets, showers, and a playground. The camp is open seasonally from late April until mid-September and fees start at $24 per night at the time of writing.
If you're putting a boat in the water, Baker Bay Park & Campground may be your best choice as it has a boat ramp and 27-slip marina. The campground contains 48 RV and tent sites, and similar to Schwartz Campground, there are no RV hook-ups. Amenities include a swimming area, access to trails, portable toilets, showers, and a dump station. Costs start at $33 for one night, but the per-night fee can drop lower depending on the length of your stay. The campground and marina are open seasonally from April to October. However, marina dates can change due to fluctuating water levels.
A third option, if you're seeking a more rustic experience in the mountains away from any lakeshore commotion, is Rujada Campground. It's about 13 miles southeast of the lake, so a viable compromise if it fits your camping style. The campground offers 12 campsites with tent pads, picnic tables, and a fire pit or grill. There are also flush toilets and potable water. While gearing up for your adventure, consider these five essential Amazon camping items to bring on your trip.
Boating and fishing at Dorena Lake
The prime reason to visit a lake is to get out and enjoy the water, and Dorena Lake is a fun and easy spot to make that happen. Looking out across the lake, you'll see many types of watercraft such as sailboats, paddle boards, kayaks, and power boats. There are two public boat ramps, one at Harms Park on the northern shore and the other at Baker Bay Park. Baker Bay has the added convenience of its marina where you can tie up your boat. Both locations have day use areas with picnic areas and restrooms. At the time of writing, there is a $5 fee for the day use area and parking at Baker Bay, while at Harms Park there are no fees.
Fishing is also a popular pastime at the lake, and anglers cast lines from both boats and from the shore. You'll find rainbow trout, smallmouth bass, and largemouth bass here, as well as brown bullhead catfish, white crappie, bluegill, and cutthroat. As a testament to the quality of fishing available, multiple annual fishing tournaments are held on the lake, such as Kayak Fishing Northwest's Oregon Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament.
If fishing from the shore is your preference, or you simply don't have access to a boat, casting a line from the shoreline is allowed. There's even a 14-mile trail, the Dorena Lake Loop, that circumnavigates the lake, so pack up your rod and reel and hike or bike to find the perfect fishing spot. For anglers looking for portable equipment, check out this top-selling portable and affordable fishing rod on Amazon.