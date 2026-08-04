The Top 10 Things Travelers Forget Most Often In Ubers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever found yourself standing in front of your door frantically fishing for your keys that were never in your pocket to begin with? Or perhaps patted down your bag looking for a phone that isn't there? Or realized your luggage decided to take a trip without you? Chances are, you left it in your Uber, making you one of the many people who left something behind in a rideshare over the past year.

Don't despair — you're in good, albeit forgetful, company, and the 2026 Uber Lost & Found Index proves it. Looking back over the past decade, the list of forgotten items hasn't changed much. Uber's Lost & Found Index, a yearly compilation of both common and bewildering items left behind in drivers' back seats and trunks, reveals what passengers can't seem to hold on to when stepping out of the car.

Topping Uber's list is something that's practically an extension of our hands — yet somehow, it's also the one thing passengers most often leave behind. The most surprising part? It has held that top spot eight years out of the past 10 years, alongside a familiar cast of repeat offenders. This year is no exception. Read on to see the 10 things passengers most often forget in an Uber.