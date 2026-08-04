Forget Florida, Retire To Georgia's Friendly City With A Historic District, Parks, And Authentic Southern Eats
As you get closer to retirement age, you may start wondering where exactly you want to spend this next stage of your life. Traditionally, Florida has been the retirement destination with flashy resorts and world-class beaches. But what if you want to enjoy the small-town life during your Golden Years, in a place where you may be able to know all of your neighbors? If you're still looking to stay in the South, one potential spot may be Twin City, Georgia.
This town is small enough to be overlooked on the map, especially with a population of around 1,700 at the time of this writing. However, it's also good enough to be mentioned as one of the top 10 cities in Georgia for retirement, according to the website Retirable. The site notes Twin City's quiet, friendly streets and its plentiful outdoor recreation opportunities, such as the nearby George L. Smith State Park. Plus, the cost of living here is a quarter less than the national average and more than 20% less than the rest of the Peach State.
Although Twin City itself doesn't have much in the way of infrastructure or medical care, it's situated almost dead center between Savannah and Augusta, with just a 90-minute drive to either city. So, if the idea of a quiet, laid-back retirement in a small Southern town sounds appealing, let's discover what makes Twin City worth a look.
Some background on Twin City, Georgia
Twin City notably celebrated its centennial in 2021, 100 years after it was formed by the incorporation of two separate cities, Summit and Greymont. Today, the best place to get a taste of this history is the Old Twin City Hall and Jail, currently the site of an antique market and right across the street from the Twin City Welcome Center. If you're a real history buff, you can wander through the historic district and explore different sites, as illustrated by a map provided by the city. If you do choose to retire here, you can make it a bucket list item to visit every place on the list.
As you wander through Twin City's historic district, you may feel a bit peckish. In that case, you can stop into one of the handful of tasty restaurants around town. For old-fashioned Southern cooking in a casual, cabin-style setting (complete with mounted animals on the wall), Simply Southern Restaurant gives you a taste of home. Just down the street is a small building that houses Double Town BBQ, where you can get ribs, chicken, sandwiches, and even breakfast. But keep in mind that it closes early: 4 p.m. during the week and 3 p.m. on weekends. Finally, you can grab a bite at All the Fixin's Cafe, which serves breakfast and lunch and is your home for local pecans. If you need to expand your palate, you can also drive about 15 minutes west to the historic getaway of Swainsboro, called the "crossroads of the Great South."
Having a quiet yet active retirement in Twin City
Because Twin City is such a small town, it doesn't have much in the way of attractions or amenities. For some retirees, the quiet, laid-back life is perfect. However, if you want to stay active, you can take advantage of several city parks, including a park featuring the original 1830 log cabin of the city's founders, John and Nancy Rountree.
For the most outdoor adventure, George L. Smith State Park sits on the outskirts of town. This is an underrated park that's perfect for fishing, paddling, and hiking serene trails. Plus, because the water is full of cypress trees covered in Spanish moss, you can really feel like you're an explorer in the Deep South as you weave through the trees in the water. If you're visiting, you can rent a cabin, some of which sit next to the water for added convenience, and you can even continue your history tour by visiting the old Parrish Mill and covered bridge.
Speaking of visiting, Twin City is about three hours south of the world's busiest airport, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International. Flying into Savannah/Hilton Head International can cut your time in half and also gives you the chance to explore some of Savannah's highlights. Twin City doesn't have any hotels, but you can stay in nearby cities like Swainsboro or Statesboro, or, as mentioned, rent a cabin at the state park. Alternatively, there are a couple of vacation rentals nearby, and the park has RV camping if you plan to travel here via motorhome.