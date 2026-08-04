Forget Florida, Retire To Georgia's Friendly City With A Historic District, Parks, And Authentic Southern Eats

As you get closer to retirement age, you may start wondering where exactly you want to spend this next stage of your life. Traditionally, Florida has been the retirement destination with flashy resorts and world-class beaches. But what if you want to enjoy the small-town life during your Golden Years, in a place where you may be able to know all of your neighbors? If you're still looking to stay in the South, one potential spot may be Twin City, Georgia.

This town is small enough to be overlooked on the map, especially with a population of around 1,700 at the time of this writing. However, it's also good enough to be mentioned as one of the top 10 cities in Georgia for retirement, according to the website Retirable. The site notes Twin City's quiet, friendly streets and its plentiful outdoor recreation opportunities, such as the nearby George L. Smith State Park. Plus, the cost of living here is a quarter less than the national average and more than 20% less than the rest of the Peach State.

Although Twin City itself doesn't have much in the way of infrastructure or medical care, it's situated almost dead center between Savannah and Augusta, with just a 90-minute drive to either city. So, if the idea of a quiet, laid-back retirement in a small Southern town sounds appealing, let's discover what makes Twin City worth a look.