Between Cleveland And Akron Is A Once-Thriving Quarry Turned Scenic Park With A River To Fish, Ruins, And Hiking
In a peaceful area in northeastern Ohio, the ruins of a once-thriving quarry sit quietly among the forest alongside a historic canal. Located between Cleveland and Akron, Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park is a 73-acre park with hiking trails that follow the historic Ohio & Erie Canal and pass by the abandoned structures and tools of the Deep Lock Quarry. This quarry played an integral part in the construction of the canal, as well as a surprising one in the development of Quaker Oats.
One of the highlights of this historic park is Lock 28, otherwise known as "Deep Lock," whose 17-foot depth made it the deepest in the canal. After being drained in the 20th century, Lock 28 has returned to nature, with its steep stone walls now covered by moss and plants. Although the forest was cleared for the quarry, it eventually returned with a dense covering of Ohio Buckeye trees, so the area was turned into a scenic park in 1963. A family-friendly hike takes you around the 1800s quarry where you'll see abandoned millstones and docks, while those looking for a challenge can pick up segments of longer routes like the Towpath and Buckeye trails.
Different recreational activities are available at Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, which is a prime bird-watching spot. In fact, the presence of nesting migratory birds has made it an Important Bird Area. Besides that, its position next to the Cuyahoga River makes it a great place to go fly-fishing. You'll find black crappie, bluegill sunfish, channel catfish, carp, and largemouth bass, so get your hiking shoes on and load up the fishing poles for a visit to this unique location where history and nature meet.
History and hikes in Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park
The Ohio & Erie Canal played a major role in the history of what is now Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park. Constructed from 1825 to 1832, the canal was partly made from sandstone mined from the Deep Lock Quarry. Once the canal was complete, the area became a bustling commercial hub. Stones from the quarry were transported between Akron and Cleveland via the canal. Mules pulled boats along what's now the Towpath Trail, an over 90-mile hiking and biking path that passes through the park and follows the canal.
In the 1800s, the self-proclaimed "Oatmeal King of Akron, Ohio," Ferdinand Schumacher, bought the land and quarry to grind and process oats for his company, American Cereal Works, which became Quaker Oats (via Little Village Magazine). That title was well-deserved since he had opened the first oatmeal mill in the U.S. in 1856 and supplied oats to Union soldiers during the Civil War. Now, his legacy remains in the form of large millstones left behind in the quarry, which was abandoned in the 20th century.
Ohio is filled with historic parks that are home to abandoned concrete structures, and with its eerie stone ruins and overgrown canal, Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park could be considered one of the best. The ideal way to experience it is to hike the Quarry Trail. This easy 1.4-mile out-and-back path takes you to the quarry and Lock 28. Other ruins include the loading dock and a locomotive named "Dinky." In 1890, this train accidentally backed up into the derrick that lifted stones onto boats, causing the heavy machine to fall and kill two workers. This shady trail has river views, so bring your kids or pets. It also connects with the Towpath Trail for those who want to explore more of the historic canal.
Fishing and visiting Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park
Those looking for an extra-long hike can take the Quarry Trail to the 1.1-mile stretch of the Buckeye Trail, an over 1,400-mile trail that traverses all of Ohio. In fact, it's the longest loop hiking trail in the U.S., according to the Buckeye Trail Association. So, whether you decide to do the short portion of it in the Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park or follow the blue blazes to go farther, you can enjoy the experience of this historic trail created in 1959.
If you plan to fish in Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, there's a fishing spot on the Cuyahoga River opposite the northern part of the Quarry Trail. Located just off the Buckeye and Towpath trails, this area is open to fishing. Those who are 16 and older will need an Ohio fishing license. The canal floor has been turned into a shallow swamp thanks to the porous sandstone of the quarry. Reptiles and amphibians make their homes here, but be aware that collecting frogs or turtles is prohibited in all Summit Metro Parks such as Deep Lock Quarry.
Located within Cuyahoga Falls, this park is free to visit and open daily. If you're interested in a deeper exploration of the area, check out Summit Metro Parks' events, which sometimes include naturalist-guided walks and bird-watching experiences for kids. Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park is a convenient destination for those enjoying the outdoor activities of underrated Akron, which is just a 25-minute drive away. Cleveland is already known for scenic parks with river views just outside of its bounds, and Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park can be added to that list since it's just 35 minutes away from the city and from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE).