Between Cleveland And Akron Is A Once-Thriving Quarry Turned Scenic Park With A River To Fish, Ruins, And Hiking

In a peaceful area in northeastern Ohio, the ruins of a once-thriving quarry sit quietly among the forest alongside a historic canal. Located between Cleveland and Akron, Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park is a 73-acre park with hiking trails that follow the historic Ohio & Erie Canal and pass by the abandoned structures and tools of the Deep Lock Quarry. This quarry played an integral part in the construction of the canal, as well as a surprising one in the development of Quaker Oats.

One of the highlights of this historic park is Lock 28, otherwise known as "Deep Lock," whose 17-foot depth made it the deepest in the canal. After being drained in the 20th century, Lock 28 has returned to nature, with its steep stone walls now covered by moss and plants. Although the forest was cleared for the quarry, it eventually returned with a dense covering of Ohio Buckeye trees, so the area was turned into a scenic park in 1963. A family-friendly hike takes you around the 1800s quarry where you'll see abandoned millstones and docks, while those looking for a challenge can pick up segments of longer routes like the Towpath and Buckeye trails.

Different recreational activities are available at Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, which is a prime bird-watching spot. In fact, the presence of nesting migratory birds has made it an Important Bird Area. Besides that, its position next to the Cuyahoga River makes it a great place to go fly-fishing. You'll find black crappie, bluegill sunfish, channel catfish, carp, and largemouth bass, so get your hiking shoes on and load up the fishing poles for a visit to this unique location where history and nature meet.