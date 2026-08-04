Between Cedar Rapids And Peoria Is A Vibrant Iowa City With River Adventures And Midwest Charm
Larger cities like Chicago and Cincinnati may steal much of the Midwest's limelight, but some of the area's most underrated getaways are less famous. Around 85 miles from Cedar Rapids and 95 miles from Peoria, you'll find the unsung city of Bettendorf. Iowa may be known for its rural landscapes and endless cornfields, but many people forget that in the east of the state, the Quad Cities are brimming with historic architecture, exciting festivals, and outdoor attractions. The Mississippi River snakes its way through the middle, with bridges knitting northwest Illinois and eastern Iowa together to create a network of cities all offering their own charm. Bettendorf has a little of everything, with a waterfront ambiance, river adventures, and Midwestern hospitality.
Much of the city's appeal comes from its river-adjacent location, allowing visitors to jump on a water taxi, a kayak excursion, or just walk the riverside trail system, which stretches along the whole of south Bettendorf. With an energetic downtown and a busy calendar of events throughout the year, Bettendorf can contend with the best of the Midwest when it comes to fun, especially in summer, which is considered the ideal time to visit. Book your trip between mid-June and mid-September — when average highs are around 80 degrees Fahrenheit — for optimal weather, outdoor activities, and lots of events. And get ready for those "Midwestern nice" hellos — locals are notoriously friendly.
Soak up Bettendorf's Midwest charm
Residents are known to be welcoming, friendly, and kind, and you'll get no better chance to experience this than at one of Bettendorf's community events. The 4th of July bash in Cumberland Square brings everyone out to celebrate with live music and fireworks displays, so if you want to really feel the Midwestern warmth, this could be a great time of year to visit. Resident Beverly Reed told WQAD, "Bettendorf always throws a really good party. It's nice to be out in the community."
Fortunately, getting to the party is surprisingly easy. Quad Cities International Airport is the most convenient airport at just 6 miles away, offering flights from major cities like Chicago and Atlanta. If you'd rather come by car, you'll find Bettendorf at the intersection of Interstates 80 and 74, which travel through the north and west of the city, respectively. Wherever you're coming from, you'll be met with lots to see.
Take a stroll through its peaceful neighborhoods, spot colorful murals in the vibrant downtown district, and enjoy trips to surrounding Quad City communities like the boutique shops in walkable downtown Moline, or the lively river city of Davenport. Thankfully, you'll find everything you need within Bettendorf itself — discussing its booming economy, president of Visit Quad Cities, Dave Herrell, told KWQC, "You've got hotel properties, you got restaurants, you got businesses, you got retail, you've got a fantastic state-of-the-art sports complex..." That's not to mention the fun awaiting anyone that dares dip their feet in the Mississippi.
Explore the best of Iowa's river adventures
Bettendorf sits beside the iconic Mississippi River, the majestic waterway known as America's River. Sit in Jetty Park to gaze out at the water, or hop on the Channel Cat Water Taxi for a closer look. This open-air boat transports people within the Quad Cities from May until September, and in Bettendorf, you can catch it from the Isle Casino Hotel dock. Sail to the Village of East Davenport, or cross over to Moline — or do both, since day tickets have unlimited hop-on/hop-off use.
If you prefer to paddle, kayaking is a unique way to sightsee. Although located in Colona, Quad Cities Kayak River Adventures provides tours in Bettendorf between May and September, with guided options from $65 and kayak rental from $35. Excursions can be tailored so you get exactly the kind of day out you'd like — take a beginner class, a sunset tour, rent a tandem for date night, or design a personalized family trip.
For those who like to stay on dry land, the riverside trail leads you from Credit Island Park in Davenport, through Bettendorf, and eventually to Riverdale. When night falls, there are plenty of reasonably priced hotels in the city, but Beiderbecke Inn in nearby Davenport is a 5-star favorite on Google, offering quaint Victorian rooms and cozy vibes. Built in 1880, it boasts elegant decor, a patio for relaxing on summer nights, and it's less than 5 miles from Bettendorf. One guest called it their, "favorite B&B of all time!" So, this could be a perfect place to stay to be within easy reach of Bettendorf's best features.