Between Cedar Rapids And Peoria Is A Vibrant Iowa City With River Adventures And Midwest Charm

Larger cities like Chicago and Cincinnati may steal much of the Midwest's limelight, but some of the area's most underrated getaways are less famous. Around 85 miles from Cedar Rapids and 95 miles from Peoria, you'll find the unsung city of Bettendorf. Iowa may be known for its rural landscapes and endless cornfields, but many people forget that in the east of the state, the Quad Cities are brimming with historic architecture, exciting festivals, and outdoor attractions. The Mississippi River snakes its way through the middle, with bridges knitting northwest Illinois and eastern Iowa together to create a network of cities all offering their own charm. Bettendorf has a little of everything, with a waterfront ambiance, river adventures, and Midwestern hospitality.

Much of the city's appeal comes from its river-adjacent location, allowing visitors to jump on a water taxi, a kayak excursion, or just walk the riverside trail system, which stretches along the whole of south Bettendorf. With an energetic downtown and a busy calendar of events throughout the year, Bettendorf can contend with the best of the Midwest when it comes to fun, especially in summer, which is considered the ideal time to visit. Book your trip between mid-June and mid-September — when average highs are around 80 degrees Fahrenheit — for optimal weather, outdoor activities, and lots of events. And get ready for those "Midwestern nice" hellos — locals are notoriously friendly.