Canada's Secluded Rocky Mountain Park Filled With Wildlife, Alpine Views, And Trails Is A Pristine Gem

The Canadian province of Alberta certainly has some wild corners — there are a whopping five national parks tucked into this part of the country, including the legendary lands of Banff, Canada's oldest. Backing them up is a whole string of reserves, including the tantalizingly off-radar Willmore Wilderness Park, a world of free-roaming moose and caribou, of sweeping forests and gurgling rivers, all watched over by the crest of the Rocky Mountains, and totally off-limits to cars.

Sprawling across more than a million acres, it encompasses a hefty swathe of central Alberta's western edge. Just to the south, the famed Jasper National Park draws the bigger crowds, leaving Willmore's peaks and valleys to the more intrepid explorer; the explorer in search of true solitude in a place where nature still rules the roost, where peaks rise to over 10,100 feet above sea level, and where the hiking trails follow the courses of ancient hunting routes and trapping paths.

If all that has got you packing the compass and ultralights, then you'll likely want to aim for one of three main access points into this wilderness. They all sit along Highway 40, with the most popular being the Rock Lake staging area on the southeastern edge of the park. That sits around a 1.5-hour drive from the town of Hinton, home to the world's longest freshwater boardwalk, and about a 4.5-hour drive from the Edmonton International Airport (YEG), the closest major terminal to both Willmore Wilderness Park and Jasper National Park, the largest national park in Canada's Rocky Mountains.