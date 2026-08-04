Canada's Secluded Rocky Mountain Park Filled With Wildlife, Alpine Views, And Trails Is A Pristine Gem
The Canadian province of Alberta certainly has some wild corners — there are a whopping five national parks tucked into this part of the country, including the legendary lands of Banff, Canada's oldest. Backing them up is a whole string of reserves, including the tantalizingly off-radar Willmore Wilderness Park, a world of free-roaming moose and caribou, of sweeping forests and gurgling rivers, all watched over by the crest of the Rocky Mountains, and totally off-limits to cars.
Sprawling across more than a million acres, it encompasses a hefty swathe of central Alberta's western edge. Just to the south, the famed Jasper National Park draws the bigger crowds, leaving Willmore's peaks and valleys to the more intrepid explorer; the explorer in search of true solitude in a place where nature still rules the roost, where peaks rise to over 10,100 feet above sea level, and where the hiking trails follow the courses of ancient hunting routes and trapping paths.
If all that has got you packing the compass and ultralights, then you'll likely want to aim for one of three main access points into this wilderness. They all sit along Highway 40, with the most popular being the Rock Lake staging area on the southeastern edge of the park. That sits around a 1.5-hour drive from the town of Hinton, home to the world's longest freshwater boardwalk, and about a 4.5-hour drive from the Edmonton International Airport (YEG), the closest major terminal to both Willmore Wilderness Park and Jasper National Park, the largest national park in Canada's Rocky Mountains.
Rare wildlife sightings at the Willmore Wilderness Park
Wilderness isn't just in the name here — Willmore is a true frontier within Alberta, for it covers some of the last remaining undeveloped tracts of habitat for many of the province's most iconic species, from big old grizzly bears to wild wolves. Perhaps most strikingly, the area is home to an estimated fifth of all the bighorns and mountain goats in Alberta, which thrive on the grass-covered ridges of the surrounding highlands. Hikers have even reported seeing them on a daily basis as they trek the backcountry paths within the park.
Meanwhile, although Willmore might not quite be up there with the national parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, it most certainly does have residents of the ursine variety. In fact, a six-year study conducted by the Willmore Wilderness Foundation concluded that the majority of grizzly sightings in this part of Alberta occurred north of Highway 16, which is precisely where the reserve spreads its wings. What's more, it's not just grizzlies that make their home here, but also black bears, lynxes, cougars, elk — the list goes on and on!
Then there's the flora of Willmore. Since this park ranges from the relatively low elevation foothills of the Rockies up to soaring summits in the clouds, you can expect a whole load of plant species thriving across a variety of climatic zones. In a single hike, you could encounter moss-filled willow forests, classically alpine woods of spruce and pine, and seasonal wildflower meadows.
Hike through untouched alpine backcountry at the Willmore Wilderness Park
Big mountains, loads of terrain, not a drop of cell phone coverage, and no metaled roads in sight mean one thing: The Willmore Wilderness Park is tailor-made for real, raw outdoor adventures. There are over 460 miles of hiking trail crisscrossing the reserve, with much of it linking the staging areas on the eastern front of the Rockies to more remote valleys deeper within. Many of the routes are perfect for those who want to get out and about in real solitude, on backcountry trails that go on for day after day, though proper preparation and experience are, naturally, required.
Take the nine-day adventure chronicled by avid hiker Stuart Howe on his YouTube channel Howe's The Hike? It showcases a hefty odyssey of 101 miles without a single resupply, rife with tricky fording sections, big passes, and remote campsites. Other seasoned backpackers who've been here recommend taking a different tack: Hiking in, setting up in a backcountry camp, and venturing out on day hikes to discover hidden meadows and waterfalls.
The good news is that there are also one or two bite-size hikes on the menu for those who don't want to commit to the out-there multi-day treks. You can go just half a mile from the staging area in Rock Lake Provincial Park to climb up to the panoramic Willmore Viewpoint, a spot that Hinton Northern Rockies has described as one of the most breathtaking in the whole region, since it takes in cathedral-like mountains and wide alpine valleys studded with evergreens.