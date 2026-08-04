5 Local Bakeries I Keep Coming Back To For Cookies In Atlanta

As long as I can remember, I've had an insatiable sweet tooth. Sometimes I can't help feeling like I'll always be that little girl with her hands in the cookie jar. It's no surprise, then, that whenever I travel, I hunt down the best local bakeries. While cities such as New York are often celebrated for their iconic pastries, I'd argue that Atlanta, Georgia, where I've lived for the past 14 years and consider my "adopted hometown," deserves just as much recognition for its incredible cookies.

One of my closest friends has the same sweet tooth I do, and over the years, we've sampled enough cookies together that I feel fairly confident in ranking Atlanta's best. The places I'm sharing span different Atlanta neighborhoods, with the intention of giving travelers a reason to discover pockets of the city they might otherwise miss. While many visitors tend to make a beeline for Atlanta's famous syrupy carbonated beverage at the World of Coca-Cola, this cookie crawl offers a sweet way to experience another side of Atlanta and an alternative to one of its most overrated attractions.

One note on my methodology: when putting together this list, I focused on cookie spots within Atlanta city limits. There are plenty of fantastic cookie spots OTP ("outside the Perimeter" in Atlanta-speak, referring to the Interstate 285 loop), but for this article, I focused on bakeries located ITP (inside the Perimeter).