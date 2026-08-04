Texas' Pretty Panhandle Brims With A Colorful Lake Oasis Surrounded By Sculpted Canyons

The Texas Panhandle features a medley of rolling hills, vast open plains, and rough gorges, making it an especially picturesque part of the Lone Star State. Within this region lies a long, vibrant-hued lake that stretches across three counties and is surrounded by dramatic canyons. Rather than a hidden gem, Lake Meredith is often considered an out-in-the-open jewel in the semi-arid panhandle.

Lake Meredith lies within the larger Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, earning its designation as a national recreation area in 1990. It welcomes over a million visitors a year, who make their way to the lake to boat and fish its glittering, blue-green waters. Lake Meredith was formed by damming the Canadian River, and covers around 10,000 acres, fluctuating between 70 and 90 feet in depth. While the lake has suffered during Texas' droughts in the past, it eventually recovered and is currently hovering around a comfortable 79 feet, per the National Park Service.

Surrounding the lake are its famous canyons, also known as "breaks." Erosion by the Canadian River formed these imposing cliffs over millions of years. They rise 200 feet above the water's surface in swirls and layers of color, ranging from white dolomite peaks to reddish coves carved out by the river. The terrain surrounding the lake is popular for off-roading and biking, with panoramic views and roughly hewn tracks. Hikers can expect relaxing, scenic strolls along the lake's shores at ground level, peekaboo views of the lake from the cliffs, rugged, strenuous hikes across the mesas and canyons, and stunning wildflower-filled prairies. "[...] every turn I made was another breath taking unexpected view," says one Google review. Lake Meredith lies around 38 miles north of Amarillo, Texas' largest panhandle city along Route 66.