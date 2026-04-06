Texas' Deepest Lake Is A Scenic Oasis With Crystal-Clear Waters Perfect For Fishing, Boating, And Diving

The stereotypical Texas landscape of tumbleweeds, cactuses, cow skulls, and wisps of sand became a staple in cartoons and Yosemite Sam territory, but has no basis in reality. Official deserts make up only a tenth of the Lone Star State. A good portion of it is quite wet. About 7,000 lakes exist within its borders. The 217-foot-deep Lake Amistad lies on the border with Mexico, about three hours west of San Antonio. It's a scenic oasis and one of the cleanest lakes in all of Texas that offers travelers crystal-clear waters that are perfect for fishing, boating, and diving.

The lake, also commonly known as the Amistad Reservoir, lies on the Rio Grande River, forming a natural border between two countries. The construction of the Amistad Dam, a joint project between the U.S. and Mexico, created the 64,900-acre lake. (Amistad, it should be noted, is the Spanish word for "friendship"). Today, that lake is an international reservoir, with buoys marking the split between the United States and Mexico. To Lake Amistad's north lies the Amistad National Recreation Area, a 57,000-acre veritable Eden of wildlife. Yet the lake itself is a big enough draw.

Often, a lake will be crystal clear or extremely deep. It's seldom both. Lake Amistad offers a rare exception, especially in winter. It can reach average depths of up to 50 feet in cooler months, with water temperatures around the low 50s. It's also when the water is clearest. The summer's heat brings balmly water temperatues in the mid-80s — ideal conditions for algae, which reduce the water's clarity. Those idyllic waters are well-matched by the lake's bucolic surroundings, which can be experienced in several ways.