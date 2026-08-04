Colorado's Scenic Byway Loops Through Quaint Mountain Towns, Rugged Canyons, And Wild Alpine Vistas

In a state that counts a whopping 26 designated scenic byways, it can be tricky to know exactly where to begin with jaw-dropping Colorado drives. But if you come on the hunt for charming mountain towns, vast wildernesses draped across the high Rockies, and visions of colossal canyons carved out of the ground, then you could do a whole lot worse than the West Elk Loop. It's 205 miles of west-central Colorado backcountry, knitting together national forests and old mining settlements.

The route, which typically takes up to eight hours to complete from end to end, forms a big circle amid the Centennial State's onetime prospecting and ranching country. That means there are plenty of alluring pitstops to make along the way, from the Victorian facades of Crested Butte, a ski town steeped in history, to the former farming and cowboy hub of Carbondale, which dates all the way back to the 1880s. Of course, the great outdoors beckons at virtually every turn, too — the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, the Gunnison National Forest, and trail-rich areas like the Kebler Pass all sit neatly along the way.

If you're already packing the hiking poles and camera, then look to get to Carbondale, the traditional starting point of the West Elk Loop. That's just a short 30-minute detour off of Interstate 70, which, in turn, can link you to the Denver International Airport (DEN) — a major arrival point for both international and domestic flights — in around three hours. I-70 also goes westwards to the Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT). It's about a 90-minute drive to the start of the byway from there, but only domestic flight arrivals are available.