Sandwiched Between Augusta And Savannah, Georgia Is A City With Historic Charm, Quaint Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Augusta and Savannah are two of Georgia's largest cities. Naturally, they have no problem raking in visitors each year. But Sylvania, another charming community worth visiting, is situated right between these two metropolises. Located almost perfectly halfway between these bustling hubs, this city stands roughly an hour south of the Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) and about the same distance north of the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).

Sylvania is a rural enclave, lending to the ample outdoor adventures clustered around town. Dating back to the mid-1800s, there's still plenty of vintage flair today. For starters, the city hugs the historic U.S. Route 301, aka the "Highway of Southern Hospitality." Georgia's very first visitor center — the Sylvania Historic Welcome Center — sits right along the old roadway. Stop by on your way into town to admire the retro midcentury modern design and snag a couple of complimentary treats.

Architectural heritage is on display around Sylvania's town square, too, which is lined with restored storefronts that house quaint shops and eateries. If you fancy a nostalgic stay, book a room at the Kinchley Place. The beloved bed and breakfast was built in the 1890s, and the rooms reflect the timeless charm of the era. This Victorian-era abode is furnished with period-specific antiques, but still has plenty of modern comforts. As one guest shared in a Tripadvisor review, "Breakfast was healthy with ripe berries and fruit that were deliciously sweet. But the huge king bed was the clincher. It was even more comfortable than our own."