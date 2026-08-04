Nestled Between Fort Lauderdale And Miami Is Florida's Vibrant City With Lakes, Parks, And Tasty Eats

Florida's gorgeous beaches lure millions of visitors annually with the promise of turquoise waters and sugary sands. While the "Sunshine State's" 8,436 miles of pristine coastline receive all the buzz, it's easy to overlook how Florida is home to an astonishing 7,800 lakes. For those craving a break from the surf and sand that's within reach of Miami Beach, the vibrant city of Miramar is brimming with sparkling lakes, pretty parks, and a dollop of world-class culture and art. Miramar's diverse population means there's also a bold ethnic food scene, a tasty treat for visiting gourmands.

Leafy, lake-filled Miramar is an inland suburb of Fort Lauderdale that sprang up in the 1950s as a planned residential community. Today, Miramar encompasses numerous residential communities with homes clustered around manmade lakes. Outside of these communities, visitors can enjoy beautiful waterside views along with plenty of recreation at several of the city's 40 family-friendly parks. Treasured green spaces like Miramar Regional Park, Miramar Pineland Park, and Snake Warrior Island Natural Area are packed with playgrounds, multiple sports zones, pretty trails, and glimmering lakes where you can fish and soak in tranquil panoramas.

On the cultural front, Miramar Cultural Center Artspark is the city's lively hub for the performing and visual arts. This 800-seat venue boasts an exciting roster of shows and events, and it's also home to the Ansin Family Art Gallery, which hosts several exhibitions throughout the year. The Cultural Center's botanical garden additionally features lovely lakeside views. Around town, you'll spy numerous displays of public art like unique sculptures and colorful murals. Miramar's multicultural community has infused the city with an array of Caribbean and Latin American flavors, so get ready to spice up your palate with everything from Jamaican and Cuban delights to Haitian and Brazilian staples.