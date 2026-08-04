Nestled Between Fort Lauderdale And Miami Is Florida's Vibrant City With Lakes, Parks, And Tasty Eats
Florida's gorgeous beaches lure millions of visitors annually with the promise of turquoise waters and sugary sands. While the "Sunshine State's" 8,436 miles of pristine coastline receive all the buzz, it's easy to overlook how Florida is home to an astonishing 7,800 lakes. For those craving a break from the surf and sand that's within reach of Miami Beach, the vibrant city of Miramar is brimming with sparkling lakes, pretty parks, and a dollop of world-class culture and art. Miramar's diverse population means there's also a bold ethnic food scene, a tasty treat for visiting gourmands.
Leafy, lake-filled Miramar is an inland suburb of Fort Lauderdale that sprang up in the 1950s as a planned residential community. Today, Miramar encompasses numerous residential communities with homes clustered around manmade lakes. Outside of these communities, visitors can enjoy beautiful waterside views along with plenty of recreation at several of the city's 40 family-friendly parks. Treasured green spaces like Miramar Regional Park, Miramar Pineland Park, and Snake Warrior Island Natural Area are packed with playgrounds, multiple sports zones, pretty trails, and glimmering lakes where you can fish and soak in tranquil panoramas.
On the cultural front, Miramar Cultural Center Artspark is the city's lively hub for the performing and visual arts. This 800-seat venue boasts an exciting roster of shows and events, and it's also home to the Ansin Family Art Gallery, which hosts several exhibitions throughout the year. The Cultural Center's botanical garden additionally features lovely lakeside views. Around town, you'll spy numerous displays of public art like unique sculptures and colorful murals. Miramar's multicultural community has infused the city with an array of Caribbean and Latin American flavors, so get ready to spice up your palate with everything from Jamaican and Cuban delights to Haitian and Brazilian staples.
Take a lakeside timeout at these scenic Miramar parks
Miramar Regional Park is a 173-acre green space and community hub. A recreational dream, Miramar Regional has everything you need for a fun, family-friendly day out, from multiple soccer, football, and baseball fields to playgrounds and a dog park. There's also a sparkling aquatic complex with an enormous pool alongside a splash and play area for the kiddos. Peaceful trails lace the banks of the park's ample, picturesque lake, where anglers can cast a line for species like butterfly peacock bass and spotted gar. The park's state-of-the-art Miramar Amphitheater, a 5,000-seat venue next to the lake, is a beloved spot for al fresco events including concerts, festivals, and Fourth of July celebrations. Event patrons can indulge in cocktails and eats at the amphitheater lounge, The Amp.
Those looking for less recreation and more Mother Nature can head over to Miramar Pineland Park or Snake Warrior Island Natural Area, both of which offer unique and wild habitats. Miramar Pineland has a few simple amenities: there's a playground and splash pad, but otherwise, the landscape is fairly unspoiled. Expect trails that meander peacefully among restored pinelands, wetlands, prairies, and a lakeside gazebo where you can receive shade while marveling at views.
Historic Snake Warrior Island Natural Area is named after "Snake Warrior," a 19th-century chief of the Native American Seminoles, who were among the earliest inhabitants in this part of the eastern Everglades after the prehistoric Tequesta tribe. The park is an untamed feast of recreated wetlands and soaring oaks, blanketed with walking paths and a lovely lake where visitors can fish. The park is part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, so keep an eye out for winged creatures like osprey, tricolored herons, and wood storks.
Take a bite out of Miramar's tasty ethnic food scene
Miami might be America's best city for foodies, but Miramar's abundance of tasty ethnic restaurants gives "The Magic City" a run for its money. For Asian flavors, pop into spots like Blue Ginger Seafood Steakhouse (4.2 Google stars as of this writing), a traditional Japanese hibachi spot serving up steaks and sushi. Amici Trattoria Italian (4.8 Google stars) tempts diners with a menu of authentic Italian and Argentine classics, while Italian-Mediterranean fusion at Rosalia's Kitchen (4.6 Google stars) yields delights like spanakopita, Sicilian arancini, burekas, and "boozy" meatballs.
Miramar is also a hotspot for Caribbean and Latin American cuisine. For all things jerk — from jerk chicken and jerk salmon to jerk pork and even jerk tacos – Island Tings (4.3 Google stars) is highly regarded for this notorious Jamaican cuisine. Miramar is home to an outpost of Cuban restaurant La Carreta (4.2 Google stars) where you can feast on delicious Cuban staples like "ropa vieja," "vaca frita," and "picadillo a la cubana," all dishes featuring variations of shredded or ground beef. Hit the counter at fast-food chain Maxi Arepa (4.5 Google stars) for quick, satisfying Venezuelan street food like empanadas, pepitos, and the country's famous arepa sandwiches. In comparison, exceptional cuts of Brazilian meat and other mixed grill platter items are the pride of the steakhouse El Churrascaso Grill (4.8 Google stars).
Miramar is a great base for exploring both Broward and Miami-Dade County, with its designation being in Broward County. The city is roughly a 20-minute drive to Fort Lauderdale, where you'll find several cheap and free things to do, and Miami, where you might consider this trendy, upscale, nightlife-filled beach resort.