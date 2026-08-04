Between Boston And Cape Cod Is A Wildlife Area To Fish, Hike, And Admire Scenic Wetlands

Every summer, millions of people visit Cape Cod in Massachusetts. After traveling to Boston, they make a beeline for the beaches in Chatham, Falmouth, and Provincetown. But what if you aren't a beach bum? Maybe you'd prefer to enjoy nature in another way. If so, stop by Rocky Gutter Wildlife Management Area en route to this arm-shaped peninsula. It's your chance to go hiking and fishing among idyllic wetlands before tucking yourself under an umbrella along the beach.

Rocky Gutter Wildlife Management Area is just one of 250 Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs), covering more than 220,000 acres, in the Bay State. MassWildlife protects this land and its flora and fauna, while allowing people to use it for activities like hiking, fishing, and hunting. One of them, Rocky Gutter Wildlife Management Area, is in Middleborough, a town in Southeastern Massachusetts with bike paths and a historic core.

This 3,178-acre area was farm and logging land, as well as a World War II training ground for military activities, before it was declared a WMA for its hardwood and softwood forests, streams, lush wetlands, and an enormous Atlantic white cedar swamp. One Google reviewer calls Rocky Gutter an "Amazing spot for a walk to just get away or to look for birds and small mammals." There is no cost to visit any of the WMAs in Massachusetts.