Hidden On The Cape Cod Canal Is A Massachusetts Village With Shops And Idyllic Views

Cape Cod is home to 15 unique towns. The largest is artsy Barnstable, set on a beautiful coastline with sandy beaches, while sleepy Truro, home to the famous Highland Light, has the smallest year-round population. Tucked away on the peninsula's elbow is Orleans, nicknamed "the crossroads of the Cape," and located right on the Cape Cod Canal is Bourne, referred to as "the gateway to Cape Cod." One of Bourne's loveliest features is the village of Buzzards Bay. Tucked away on the water's edge near the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, the quiet spot has indie shops and scenic views of the canal and the bay it's named after.

The village of Buzzards Bay centers around the intersection of Main Street and Academy Drive, where you'll find a parking lot to leave the car and explore the small, walkable downtown on foot. Note the historic train station that now houses the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce and the visitor center, which is a great place to start a stroll around town. Stop in to see hand-painted murals by local artists and a wooden model of the Cape Cod Canal, then walk over to Mic's Main Scoop (open seasonally) for an ice cream cone. Nearby Buzzards Bay Park is a perfect spot to sit down and enjoy it with a view of the canal.