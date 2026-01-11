Hidden On The Cape Cod Canal Is A Massachusetts Village With Shops And Idyllic Views
Cape Cod is home to 15 unique towns. The largest is artsy Barnstable, set on a beautiful coastline with sandy beaches, while sleepy Truro, home to the famous Highland Light, has the smallest year-round population. Tucked away on the peninsula's elbow is Orleans, nicknamed "the crossroads of the Cape," and located right on the Cape Cod Canal is Bourne, referred to as "the gateway to Cape Cod." One of Bourne's loveliest features is the village of Buzzards Bay. Tucked away on the water's edge near the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, the quiet spot has indie shops and scenic views of the canal and the bay it's named after.
The village of Buzzards Bay centers around the intersection of Main Street and Academy Drive, where you'll find a parking lot to leave the car and explore the small, walkable downtown on foot. Note the historic train station that now houses the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce and the visitor center, which is a great place to start a stroll around town. Stop in to see hand-painted murals by local artists and a wooden model of the Cape Cod Canal, then walk over to Mic's Main Scoop (open seasonally) for an ice cream cone. Nearby Buzzards Bay Park is a perfect spot to sit down and enjoy it with a view of the canal.
Explore the shops and businesses of Buzzards Bay
A short walk east along Main Street from the park, hunt for vintage treasures at the Attic Treasures Thrift Shop of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish (open most days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), then pop into Buzzards Bay Bikes (open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday) to browse mountain bikes and cycling accessories. You can rent a bicycle or an e-bike to pedal around town, or continue on foot to Music of the Bay (open most days from 1 to 8 p.m.), a friendly store selling instruments and music-related gifts.
Other shops and small businesses around town include Buzzards Bay Antiques (open most days from noon to 4:30 p.m.), which offers a vast selection of retro and heirloom homewares, furniture, and collectibles. For outdoorsy shopping, pop into Red Top Sporting Goods (open most days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), specializing in fishing gear.
Plan a trip to Cape Cod
If you'd like to stay in town, check in at the Hampton Inn Cape Cod Canal (rooms from $155 per night in winter, from $407 in summer), a friendly hotel with an outdoor fire pit and inviting indoor pool. Or stay at the independently run Inn at Buzzards Bay (rooms from $99 per night in winter, $238.80 in the summer for a two-night minimum stay), which offers simple and affordable accommodations.
Dine with water views at East Wind Lobster and Grille (open most days from 11 a.m. to 6 or 7 p.m.), a seafood shack at the Buzzards Bay Marina. Order a fried haddock Reuben, fish tacos, or baked scallop casserole and enjoy your meal overlooking the bay.
Boston Logan International Airport is just over an hour away by car from Buzzards Bay, or just over two hours using public transportation. While you're in Cape Cod, don't miss a visit to Eastham, home to one of the best beaches in America — it's about an hour's drive from Buzzards Bay.