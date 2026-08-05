Forget Florida, Retire To Ohio's Top-Rated Coastal County With A Vibrant City And Affordable Living

When you think of beachside retirement destinations, Florida is likely the first state that comes to mind. But the Great Lakes give the northern Midwest a sizeable coastline, too — over 4,500 miles of it just in the U.S., which is more than the combined length of the East Coast and Gulf Coast. About 30 miles of that is within Ohio's Cuyahoga County, an area highlighted by The Motley Fool as the best place to retire in the Midwest in 2026.

To determine its rankings, The Motley Fool considered factors like affordability, climate, healthcare access, safety, and overall quality of life. Cuyahoga County scored high marks across these categories. For healthcare, residents have access to numerous Cleveland Clinic locations, which came in second on Newsweek's 2025 ranking of the world's best hospitals (the healthcare system's seventh straight year appearing on that list). From an affordability standpoint, housing costs in Cuyahoga County are significantly below the national average for both buyers and renters. The overall cost of living is 17% lower than the U.S. average, according to BestPlaces. What's more, data from Moody's Analytics (via Cuyahoga County Department of Development) puts northeast Ohio ahead of nearby areas like Buffalo, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Pittsburgh from a cost of living standpoint.

Along with these practical considerations, Cuyahoga County offers the lifestyle many seniors want in a retirement destination. The county trends a bit older than Ohio at large, and more than a fifth of the population is 65 or over, which is good news for finding senior-focused services and making friends with fellow retirees. Add in the variety of things to do and places to live across the county (including the vibrant city of Cleveland), and it's easy to see why it landed the top spot on The Motley Fool's list.