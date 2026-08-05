Forget Florida, Retire To Ohio's Top-Rated Coastal County With A Vibrant City And Affordable Living
When you think of beachside retirement destinations, Florida is likely the first state that comes to mind. But the Great Lakes give the northern Midwest a sizeable coastline, too — over 4,500 miles of it just in the U.S., which is more than the combined length of the East Coast and Gulf Coast. About 30 miles of that is within Ohio's Cuyahoga County, an area highlighted by The Motley Fool as the best place to retire in the Midwest in 2026.
To determine its rankings, The Motley Fool considered factors like affordability, climate, healthcare access, safety, and overall quality of life. Cuyahoga County scored high marks across these categories. For healthcare, residents have access to numerous Cleveland Clinic locations, which came in second on Newsweek's 2025 ranking of the world's best hospitals (the healthcare system's seventh straight year appearing on that list). From an affordability standpoint, housing costs in Cuyahoga County are significantly below the national average for both buyers and renters. The overall cost of living is 17% lower than the U.S. average, according to BestPlaces. What's more, data from Moody's Analytics (via Cuyahoga County Department of Development) puts northeast Ohio ahead of nearby areas like Buffalo, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Pittsburgh from a cost of living standpoint.
Along with these practical considerations, Cuyahoga County offers the lifestyle many seniors want in a retirement destination. The county trends a bit older than Ohio at large, and more than a fifth of the population is 65 or over, which is good news for finding senior-focused services and making friends with fellow retirees. Add in the variety of things to do and places to live across the county (including the vibrant city of Cleveland), and it's easy to see why it landed the top spot on The Motley Fool's list.
Vibrant city amenities in Cuyahoga County
The largest city in Cuyahoga County is Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in America and an underrated destination for everything from sports to the arts to outdoor recreation. Many of Cleveland's 29 neighborhoods balance the energy and convenience of a city with the safety and affordability that retirees look for. The "Garden City" of Shaker Heights is another great option if you want easy access to vibrant city amenities, as the suburb boasts a rich history and community-focused spirit just a 25-minute drive (or 35-minute bus trip) from downtown.
Active retirees can take advantage of the Cleveland Metroparks system, which covers over 25,000 acres across Cuyahoga County. Within that space are nine public golf courses, including the historic Big Met Golf Course that first opened in 1926 and the challenging Donald Ross-designed Manakiki Golf Course. For those who'd rather watch sports than play them, you can catch a game all year between the Guardians (MLB), Browns (NFL), Cavaliers (NBA), and Monsters (AHL), and the latter two even offer senior discounts.
Cuyahoga County's cultural institutions are another highlight for affordable entertainment. The Cleveland Museum of Art is free for all, and residents of Cleveland can visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for free through the CLE VIP program. Music lovers can also enjoy the free Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series, or see performances from the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and Cleveland Philharmonic. Actors and playwrights can meet fellow thespians at Cleveland Public Theatre's free monthly Dark Room open mic, and there are several other theaters where you can catch a show. Creative retirees can hone their skills at The Beck Center for the Arts, which offers all-ages community classes for both the visual and performing arts.
Coastal charm along Lake Erie
There are six public beaches along Cuyahoga County's Lake Erie shore. Edgewater Beach is the closest to downtown and has 1,000 feet of swimming access, along with beach volleyball courts, a fishing pier, and stunning views of the Cleveland skyline. About 10 miles east of downtown is Euclid Beach Park. Once the site of the Euclid Beach Amusement Park, it offers lake views from its 315-foot-long pier and is adjacent to Villa Angela Beach. Just down the shore is the Wildwood Boat Launch, a popular spot for anglers to get on the lake and catch coho salmon in the spring and walleye in the summer.
For nature lovers, the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve is a top spot for urban birding. Over 280 species have been spotted here, including rare birds like long-eared owls and Nelson's sparrows. It's also home to over 40 species of butterfly, along with native Ohio plants that form the forest, meadows, and wetlands along its three hiking trails. More colorful blooms are on display at the nearby Rockefeller Park Greenhouse & Botanical Garden, and there are fishing areas and a boat launch along the adjacent shore.
If you want to live right on the water, Rocky River is consistently ranked among the top suburbs in the city by Cleveland Magazine, offering lake views and ample green space within easy reach of downtown. Rocky River's Parklawn Beach and Wagar Beach have a more tranquil feel than the beaches closer to downtown (though do note that both are private, so if you're just visiting and yet to settle down in the area, you likely won't be allowed access). The town is where you'll find the Rocky River Senior Center, offering classes, workshops, and other programs for seniors. The Rocky River that gives the town its name is famous for its fly fishing, adding to the on-the-water fun you'll find along the coast.