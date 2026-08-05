Yellowstone's Once-Thriving Stop For Stage Coach Tours Is Now A Scenic Hotel Escape That's Still Worth A Visit

America's first national park, Yellowstone, was originally nicknamed "Wonderland," and the moniker sticks with good reason. Yellowstone boasts stunning natural elements from basalt formations and active geysers like Old Faithful to rare wildlife and geothermal hot springs. Mammoth Hot Springs, located near the North Entrance – the only entrance open year-round to wheeled vehicles – is one of the park's most popular sites with dozens of unique, terraced hot springs. As the historic district and the administrative headquarters of Yellowstone National Park, Mammoth Hot Springs includes Fort Yellowstone and Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins. Fort Yellowstone is a former U.S. Army outpost that once fortified the park's northern boundaries. Nearby Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins is a historic "grand accommodation" still welcoming guests after its beginnings housing stagecoach passengers in the late 19th century.

Yellowstone National Park opened in 1872. The park gained traction when the Northern Pacific Railroad and the National Hotel — now Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins — arrived in 1883. Crafted in Queen Anne style, the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel was one of the park's most opulent lodging options and the first overnight stop for affluent travelers on the Grand Loop stagecoach tour. By 1886, visitors were embarking on these five-day horse-drawn stagecoach tours looping the park, decamping each night in tents or the burgeoning park hotels. In 1913, the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel received a new guest room wing and flat roof, and a little over two decades later, in 1936, the hotel was redesigned in Art Moderne style while adding cabin cottages.

From 2017 to 2019, the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel underwent a $30 million renovation centered around maintaining and updating its historic Art Moderne elements. It improved Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access, seismic stabilization, and modern electrical systems. Sustainable upgrades included new recycled carpet, and the gift shop was expanded to make room for a seasonal ski shop.