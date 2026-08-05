Forget Niagara Falls, This South American Waterfall Destination Is Gaining Popularity In 2026

There's something mesmerizing about watching powerful waterfalls crash before you. The sheer force of the rushing water, the deafening roar echoing through the air, and the mist swirling around you create a moment that feels both humbling and unforgettable. When you think of immense waterfalls, Niagara Falls might come to mind — and with good reason. Straddling the U.S.-Canada border, it's one of the most majestic waterfall systems on the planet. That said, there's a South American waterfall destination (also shared by two countries) gaining so much popularity in 2026 that it may just make you forget about Niagara Falls.

While Niagara ranks among North America's top-rated destinations on Tripadvisor and sees significantly more tourists each year than Iguazú Falls, the latter has earned attention for making U.S. News & World Report's list of the world's best places to visit in 2026. This same year, it also received Tripadvisor's prestigious Traveler's Choice Best of the Best award. The dramatic 1.7-mile-wide South American waterfall beats its North American counterpart in sheer size, being both taller and wider than Niagara.

With the World Travel & Tourism Council expecting South America's tourism sector to grow by 4.1% in 2026, Iguazú Falls also serves as a compelling point of interest for the growing crowd of modern travelers seeking meaningful outdoor experiences and connections to nature. Unlike the famous lyric from TLC's 1995 hit song, these are waterfalls you'll definitely want to chase.