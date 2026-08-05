Forget Niagara Falls, This South American Waterfall Destination Is Gaining Popularity In 2026
There's something mesmerizing about watching powerful waterfalls crash before you. The sheer force of the rushing water, the deafening roar echoing through the air, and the mist swirling around you create a moment that feels both humbling and unforgettable. When you think of immense waterfalls, Niagara Falls might come to mind — and with good reason. Straddling the U.S.-Canada border, it's one of the most majestic waterfall systems on the planet. That said, there's a South American waterfall destination (also shared by two countries) gaining so much popularity in 2026 that it may just make you forget about Niagara Falls.
While Niagara ranks among North America's top-rated destinations on Tripadvisor and sees significantly more tourists each year than Iguazú Falls, the latter has earned attention for making U.S. News & World Report's list of the world's best places to visit in 2026. This same year, it also received Tripadvisor's prestigious Traveler's Choice Best of the Best award. The dramatic 1.7-mile-wide South American waterfall beats its North American counterpart in sheer size, being both taller and wider than Niagara.
With the World Travel & Tourism Council expecting South America's tourism sector to grow by 4.1% in 2026, Iguazú Falls also serves as a compelling point of interest for the growing crowd of modern travelers seeking meaningful outdoor experiences and connections to nature. Unlike the famous lyric from TLC's 1995 hit song, these are waterfalls you'll definitely want to chase.
Why Iguazú Falls is an emerging destination
Currently listed as Tripadvisor's number one attraction in South America, Iguazú Falls is named after the Indigenous Guaraní term meaning "big water," which will make sense as the UNESCO World Heritage Site comes into your view. Situated between Argentina and Brazil (a tourist haven famed for its beaches, rainforest, and city life), this natural wonder is the world's largest waterfall system. So, the views are bound to be outstanding.
As travel preferences shift to focus on nature, Iguazú Falls' spectacular landscapes, diverse wildlife, and immersive experiences offer compelling reasons to visit. Beyond the dramatic waterfalls, a surrounding rainforest flourishes with lush, vibrant vegetation, showcasing the region's remarkable biodiversity. Wildlife lovers may also be rewarded with sightings of some of the area's iconic species, including colorful butterflies (like the stunning blue morphos), tapirs, howler monkeys, ocelots, and even the elusive jaguar.
When it comes to Iguazú Falls itself, the most iconic section is Devil's Throat (Garganta del Diablo), where water plunges 269 feet into the canyon below. The immense horseshoe-shaped cascade creates a constant veil of mist, with rainbows often appearing on sunny days. For one of the closest experiences with Devil's Throat, there's a viewpoint accessible from the Argentine side (where 80% of the falls are located). Visitors can reach this area by taking the Ecological Jungle Train (Tren Ecológico de la Selva) to Garganta Station and taking the 1.4-mile round-trip walk along Devil's Throat Circuit, a pathway crossing the tranquil Iguazú River. On the Brazilian side and across the river, travelers will find wide-open vistas that showcase just how vast the water system is.
How to reach and when to visit Iguazú Falls
Visiting Iguazú Falls during the summer rainy season (around December through March) promises a spectacular viewing experience. At this time of year, the falls are at their most powerful, with the 275 individual cascades combining into a flow that carries significantly more water than during the dry season (June to August). In fact, per a report from Phys.org, the falls once "registered 10 times their usual water volume after heavy rains" in 2022.
Iguazú Falls can be accessed by international airports serving each side of the border. In Brazil, travelers can fly into Foz do Iguaçu International Airport (IGU), just a 13-minute drive from the country's Iguazú National Park ticket office. From the Argentine side, flights arrive at Cataratas del Iguazú International Airport (IGR). From there, it's an approximately 15-minute drive to the park. From the Brazilian side, park admission currently costs about $23 for citizens of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela and $26 for all others. From the Argentine side, prices are closer to $40 for international travelers and $17 for Argentinians. All admission prices are as of this writing.
Plan to spend two to three days exploring Iguazú Falls at a relaxed pace. For early access to the falls, stay at the 5-star Belmond Hotel das Cataratas (on the Brazilian side), where Portuguese colonial-style elegance blends seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and sweeping views of the falls. On the Argentine side, Gran Meliá Iguazú is also a 5-star hotel that combines contemporary luxury with immersive jungle and waterfall views. Although these stays might be a splurge, they're the only two hotels inside the park. For more trip inspiration, check out this ultimate bucket list for a vacation to South America.