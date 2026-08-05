Between Philly And The Jersey Shore Is A Lakeside Community With Tasty Restaurants, Fishing, And Boating

Malaga Lake Park is a must-visit location while in town, as it's home to the peaceful, 105-acre Malaga Lake. There's no shortage of activities on offer to visitors: with a boat launch, ample fishing, and woodland trails to wander, you can make the most of your time here no matter your preferred recreational activity. Enjoy a picnic or barbecue at the on-site tables and grills, or launch your vessel for a day of paddling or casting a line for bass. After all, much like at the fellow New Jersey destination of scenic Merrill Creek Reservoir, Malaga Lake Park is a lovely haven for fishing. Here, you're likely to catch largemouth bass, as well as chain pickerel and yellow perch.

After a day spent outdoors in and around the lake, you're bound to have worked up an appetite. Fortunately, like the underrated New Jersey town of Hope, Malaga is home to an eclectic assortment of tasty local flavors – the most notable of which is Pegasus Restaurant. This beloved community mainstay was established in 1984 and has been a key staple ever since. Today, the restaurant remains committed — as its website explains — to serving "tradition, ambition, and heart" in addition to delectable food. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, Pegasus serves up a range of classic Greek and American dishes. Diners love the warm and helpful hospitality, as well as this eatery's generous portions and menu variety. On Google, it's earned 4.3 stars with nearly 2,000 reviews.

For another casual but welcoming spot, try Kavanagh's Irish Pub and Grille, which one Yelp reviewer recommends if you love "memorable service by impressive barkeepers and getting value for your money." Expect the traditional vibes of an Irish pub, along with filling meals like cheesesteak, burgers, and sandwiches. Both it and Pegasus are close to Malaga Lake Park, making them an ideal stop after a day on the water.