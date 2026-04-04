New Jersey's Deepest Artificial Lake Is A Lovely Haven For Fishing, Hiking, And Kayaking
New Jersey's coastal allure and balmy weather have contributed to its lowest rate of adult depression in America, so those looking for a relaxing, nature-focused destination for their next trip might've found their spot. While it's known for the iconic, 130-mile-long shoreline, its waterfront attractions don't begin and end with the Atlantic Ocean.
If a lakeside retreat feels your speed, add Merrill Creek Reservoir to your bucket list. It's the deepest artificial lake in New Jersey at over 230 feet, and it makes for a lovely outdoor haven, not only for maritime activities like fishing and kayaking, but other outdoorsy experiences like hiking. And thanks to its strategic location close to the Pennsylvania border, the lake is also near several noteworthy cities and attractions, though you'll find more information on potential day trip destinations below. That also means that Merrill Creek Reservoir is pretty easy to find and get to.
It's located less than 90 minutes east of New York City, and a little over an hour away from Newark, the affordable New Jersey hub with artisanal eats and riverside parks just west of Manhattan. This is also where you'll find one of the nearest major entryways: Newark Liberty International Airport. Public transportation options are virtually non-existent when it comes to transfers, so try to get a rental car. You'll need the flexibility for explorations, anyway. Pro tip: Newark Liberty International Airport serves the worst airport food in the entire country, according to a study, so pack a nice meal before takeoff.
Merrill Creek Reservoir is a water lover's haven: fishing, kayaking, and more
Merrill Creek Reservoir spans over 650 acres, promising the perfect opportunity to row, kayak, canoe, raft, and fish, including Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass. It's even a Trophy Trout and Lunker Bass waterbody, which means the area is managed to support larger, high-quality fish populations. Spear fishing, bow fishing, and ice fishing are prohibited, as is fishing from the boat docks. If this feels confusing, you can consult this map with instructions. Generally, shoreline fishing is limited, which is why using a boat is recommended.
What do boaters have to keep in mind? They'll be happy to learn the area is full of ramps and launches that normally stay open year-round. Closure times vary, so check this page for up-to-date information. There are some policies to follow for boating, too, including size limitations, motor types, and prohibited maneuvers. Moreover, commercial activities, including watercraft rentals, go against the rules, so come with all of the necessary equipment. It might seem overwhelming, but these regulations help create a tranquil atmosphere.
Kayaking is especially relaxing here. The waters are calm and clean. One Google reviewer mentions you can "paddle a circuit of over 5 miles around the lake." You'll only need a valid fishing license if you plan on fishing while in the kayak, otherwise no license is required in NJ to kayak. Once you're ready for a more typical city experience, you can drive the 30-something minutes to Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Hiking opportunities and other attractions to explore around Merrill Creek Reservoir
Thanks to the over 2,000 acres of fields and wooded spaces surrounding Merrill Creek Reservoir, you can take your outdoor adventures to dry land, too. Hiking is popular, especially on the trail around the reserve's perimeter. It stretches under 6 miles and can take up to three hours. While you might come across rockier or more inclined parts, the pathways are generally well-maintained. There's a rerouted section close to the bridge, so follow all markings to a T. You can only walk and run on the trail; horses and bikes aren't allowed. Pets are, but they need to be leashed. Find a map of the scenic nearby trails here.
You don't have to keep your outdoor activities within Merrill Creek Reservoir. A five-minute drive away from the trailhead is Harkers Hollow, a golf course known for its tough greens but good conditions. You can check out the daily rates here – prices are fair, and there's a dress code of collared shirts and golf pants.
Those looking for another fun way to move their bodies can drive the 12 minutes to Villa Roller Rink. Visitors often compliment the clean space, fun atmosphere, and professional staff, and prices are reasonable, too. Weekday admissions cost less than $10, and you're allowed to bring your own equipment. Want a fun day trip option, instead? Consider Easton. Located just an 8-mile drive away, this trendy Pennsylvania city charms with family-friendly fun and a fabulous farmer's market.