New Jersey's Deepest Artificial Lake Is A Lovely Haven For Fishing, Hiking, And Kayaking

New Jersey's coastal allure and balmy weather have contributed to its lowest rate of adult depression in America, so those looking for a relaxing, nature-focused destination for their next trip might've found their spot. While it's known for the iconic, 130-mile-long shoreline, its waterfront attractions don't begin and end with the Atlantic Ocean.

If a lakeside retreat feels your speed, add Merrill Creek Reservoir to your bucket list. It's the deepest artificial lake in New Jersey at over 230 feet, and it makes for a lovely outdoor haven, not only for maritime activities like fishing and kayaking, but other outdoorsy experiences like hiking. And thanks to its strategic location close to the Pennsylvania border, the lake is also near several noteworthy cities and attractions, though you'll find more information on potential day trip destinations below. That also means that Merrill Creek Reservoir is pretty easy to find and get to.

It's located less than 90 minutes east of New York City, and a little over an hour away from Newark, the affordable New Jersey hub with artisanal eats and riverside parks just west of Manhattan. This is also where you'll find one of the nearest major entryways: Newark Liberty International Airport. Public transportation options are virtually non-existent when it comes to transfers, so try to get a rental car. You'll need the flexibility for explorations, anyway. Pro tip: Newark Liberty International Airport serves the worst airport food in the entire country, according to a study, so pack a nice meal before takeoff.