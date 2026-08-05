Between Modesto And Stockton Is A California Gem With Tasty Restaurants, Shops, And Small-Town Charm
The Mamas & the Papas said it best: Sometimes you find yourself "California Dreamin'." At times like that, why not plan an epic drive through the Golden State, cue up the best road trip songs from the '60s to today, and soak up the sun, sights, and all the towns along the way? When you do, take a detour off the beaten path and make a stop in the delightful Central Valley town of Salida. Here, you'll find delectable cuisine, no shortage of shopping, and a healthy dose of charm that's well worth getting off the highway for. Locals describe Salida as the kind of cozy place where neighbors become family through the years and where everyone seems to know one another.
One thing is clear: While the word salida might translate to "exit" in Spanish, once you arrive in this friendly hidden-gem town, you certainly won't be looking for the exit anytime soon. Getting to Salida is easy: It's just 12 minutes by car from the city of Modesto along CA-99 N, and around half an hour from Stockton — not to mention only 75 minutes from the state capital of Sacramento. And once you arrive, you've got options when it comes to accommodations, with a range of well-rated hotels and motels located in and around Salida.
Dine on delicious eats in Salida
Salida exudes small-town charm paired with big-city amenities — and nowhere is that more evident than in the town's robust food scene, which punches well above its weight in terms of breadth and quality of offerings. Start the day at Matriarch Café, situated on-site at the luxe Hotel Bayit. This café oozes California cool, with white walls and minimal-chic branding that one Yelp reviewer reports feels "almost like you are at a hip spot on Melrose" Avenue in Los Angeles. Rest assured, though, that it's not a case of form over function at Matriarch Café: The food and drinks here stand up to the taste test. Grab an iced latte or a matcha for a caffeine kick — or opt for one of the ever-changing specialty drinks on offer, like birthday cake cold brew or mango cream chai — and pair it with a hearty breakfast sandwich or healthy avocado toast.
Later in the day, make your way to the Salida outpost of the beloved Central Valley mainstay that is Tequileros Taqueria. Here, you'll find a straightforward and tasty menu of classic Mexican dishes including tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tortas, and even keto tacos for those following low-carb regimes. Diners speak positively of the thoughtful service and great ambiance here, with one Yelp reviewer saying "some of the best tacos I've had in Central Valley in California! The meat was nice and tender and the tortillas were warmed up perfectly." Local tip: Don't skip out on the green sauce special, which comes highly recommended. The food here might not quite be on the same level as the authentic Mexican cuisine in Bucerías, a hidden beach town near Puerto Vallarta, but it's mouthwatering nonetheless.
Go shopping (or window-shopping)
If you love hunting down unique items from yesteryear, you won't want to skip out on a visit to Salida's Antique Warehouse. As the name suggests, this sprawling emporium is a mecca for all things antique or vintage: housing 90-plus different dealers under its roof, purveying everything from furniture and homewares to jewelry and beyond. From lighting to linens, candles to collectibles, and more, there's no shortage of items to peruse here. Combing through an antique store of this size and scope can sometimes feel like a chore. However, that's not the vibe at Antique Warehouse, where the friendly staff are known for being helpful in assisting customers — with numerous reviewers attesting to the warmth and support of this antique mall's employees, emblematic of Salida's small-town charm. Keep your eye on the establishment's Facebook page to stay apprised of Antique Warehouse's regular sidewalk sales if you want to strategically plan the timing of your visit in order to acquire vintage treasures for maximum savings.
Though not technically within Salida's town limits, just a six-minute drive or so outside of Salida proper you'll find an array of useful big-box stores including Costco, Lowe's, Best Buy, and Target. And immediately past this convenient lineup is the Vintage Faire Mall. Don't let the name fool you. This is in fact an utterly modern shopping mall that boasts department stores including Macy's and JCPenney. It is also home to a variety of retailers catering to a variety of ages, styles, and demographics: ranging from Aeropostale to Foot Locker, Hot Topic to Toys R Us.