Between Modesto And Stockton Is A California Gem With Tasty Restaurants, Shops, And Small-Town Charm

The Mamas & the Papas said it best: Sometimes you find yourself "California Dreamin'." At times like that, why not plan an epic drive through the Golden State, cue up the best road trip songs from the '60s to today, and soak up the sun, sights, and all the towns along the way? When you do, take a detour off the beaten path and make a stop in the delightful Central Valley town of Salida. Here, you'll find delectable cuisine, no shortage of shopping, and a healthy dose of charm that's well worth getting off the highway for. Locals describe Salida as the kind of cozy place where neighbors become family through the years and where everyone seems to know one another.

One thing is clear: While the word salida might translate to "exit" in Spanish, once you arrive in this friendly hidden-gem town, you certainly won't be looking for the exit anytime soon. Getting to Salida is easy: It's just 12 minutes by car from the city of Modesto along CA-99 N, and around half an hour from Stockton — not to mention only 75 minutes from the state capital of Sacramento. And once you arrive, you've got options when it comes to accommodations, with a range of well-rated hotels and motels located in and around Salida.