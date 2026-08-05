Arkansas Charming City Near Little Rock Is A Sports Hub With Golf Greens, Local Eats, And Family Fun
If you had to pick a place in Arkansas to visit on vacation, Little Rock is likely a top option. However, while the state's largest city certainly has a lot to offer (such as a bustling nightlife, various museums, and a zoo), it's also surrounded by charming small towns. For example, if you head northeast for about half an hour along I-57, you'll run into the city of Cabot.
Although Cabot is around seven times smaller than Little Rock in terms of population, it still has plenty of opportunities for fun and vibrant travel experiences. First, if you're athletic or love playing sports, the city has multiple fields, golf greens, and recreation options. There are also pristine parks, like Cabot Community Park, if you just want to sit and enjoy the scenery without being active. Or, if you prefer to get wet, you can take advantage of the city's aquatic park.
Those who love to eat can find a wide array of restaurants, from hibachi to casual dining to Cajun cuisine. Finally, if you're traveling with family, Cabot offers attractions and amenities to suit all ages. Overall, no matter what kind of trip you're planning to have, you can find something entertaining in Cabot.
Why Cabot, Arkansas, is such a sports hub
If you're any kind of sports enthusiast, there are many ways to play and compete in Cabot. First, there are two main sports facilities in town: the Allen/Bevis Complex and the Cabot Sportsplex. The latter was built in 2016 and houses baseball fields, football fields, and an aquatic park. If you just want light exercise, you can take advantage of the 0.9 mile walking track around the site. The Allen/Bevis complex only has softball and soccer fields, although there are a couple of pavilions available to rent.
The newest addition to Cabot's sports, however, is Game Time at the Grounds. At the time of this writing, Game Time houses multiple indoor courts and a BMX/motocross track. This location is also looking to expand its footprint with a skate park, a pump track, and various walking, hiking, and mountain biking trails.
For folks looking to spend time on the green, Cabot has three unique golf courses and clubs. First, there's Rolling Hills Golf Club in the south, which offers a robust tournament schedule throughout the year so you can plan your visit accordingly. In the north, you can play at Greystone Country Club, which is carved into the foothills of the Ozark Mountains. It is a championship course with scenic backdrops and lush greenery. Finally, Cypress Creek Golf Club is practically next door to Greystone, so you can compare them easily. Additionally, Cabot has a mini-golf course where you can flex your putting skills.
Family fun and food in Cabot
Part of what makes Cabot such a family-friendly city is that it also has fun and casual recreation options. For example, you can roll and glide at Joyland Skate Center, which hosts various themed nights. It's also popular for private parties, so you may want to check its schedule to see when it may be closed to the public. For water lovers, the aquatic park at Cabot Sports Complex features elements like slides and a lazy river. Finally, you can bowl to your heart's content at the Allfam Bowling and Entertainment Center.
The dining scene in Cabot is also diverse and offers family-centric options. For instance, the Purple Onion specializes in Cajun-style cuisine, including crab dip and crawfish tails. Its kids menu features dishes like chicken and waffles as well as a catfish plate. If you or your little ones prefer Mexican food, Nacho's provides tacos and quesadillas. For classic beef and poultry options, you could try chains like David's Burgers and Slim Chickens.
The easiest way to reach the city is to fly into the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. From there, it takes a half-hour drive to reach Cabot. And along the way, you'll pass by the overlooked city of Jacksonville, which is a paradise of trails and local eateries. (Fans of food and the outdoors may want to make a quick visit.) When it comes to accommodations, there is a small cluster of hotels centered around I-57. Additionally, there are numerous vacation rentals in and around the city. Because Cabot is so close to Little Rock, it's easy to incorporate both cities in one trip. If you've never been to Arkansas' capital, it's full of fun areas, like the artsy riverfront neighborhood of Argenta.