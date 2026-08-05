Three airports have become the first to sign on to the Transportation Security Administration's new Gold+ program, which will privatize many aspects of their airport security screening process. Tampa International Airport (TPA), which moves nearly 70,000 passengers a day, is the busiest of the three airports to make the switch. The other two are Charleston International Airport (CHS) and Des Moines International (DSM), both the largest airports in their respective states. The Gold+ program hands over the hiring of security staff and the procurement of screening technology to private contractors, while the TSA retains regulatory oversight.

If you're traveling through any of these three airports this year, don't expect any changes yet. The New York Times reports that the Des Moines airport is aiming to be the first to make the switch in January 2027, with Charleston following in February and Tampa in May. The move was first announced in May 2026, after a lengthy partial government shutdown caused TSA staffing shortages and led to several U.S. airports struggling big time. In April, Federal News Network reported that the TSA had "quietly been pitching airports and industry on a privatization program." Tampa International's CEO, Michael A. Stephens, even wrote an op-ed explaining that the shutdown influenced the airport to make the switch, saying "airports can't run on Washington's calendar."

However, privatizing airport security has been discussed since well before the most recent shutdowns. The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 called for handing screening over to the private sector back in 2023, and the TSA screeners' union has been speaking out against the possibility since 2024. In March 2025, Utah Senator Mike Lee introduced the Abolish TSA Act, which would have privatized airport screening nationwide in three years; however, it never advanced.