5 US Airports Are Struggling Big Time During The Government Shutdown

Air travel is already a mixed bag — from rising ticket prices to overcrowded terminals, getting from point A to point B can be a hassle, even in the best of times. But for the past month, there's been an even bigger hiccup: the ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown, which has affected travel plans across the country. Since the shutdown began on October 1, 2025, many Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees have been furloughed or deemed "essential," meaning they still have to report to work without pay until Congress passes a spending bill. Air Traffic Control (ATC) was already facing a staffing crisis pre-shutdown, but shortages have now reached critical levels, causing the FAA to ground routes, delay flights, and stretch remaining controllers thin. Morale has dropped, leading to longer security lines, overwhelmed terminals, and safety concerns, and controllers missed receiving an entire paycheck on October 28.

On October 26, the FAA grounded flights bound for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for about two hours because of ATC staffing shortages. The same weekend, Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Virginia also sustained ground delays. According to CNN, 264 instances of staffing problems have been reported to the FAA since the beginning of the shutdown — over quadruple the number of reported issues at the same time last year.

Although it's difficult to quantify exactly which airports or routes have been hardest hit — few have escaped unscathed, and the numbers keep changing — some of the notable stories of the hardest-hit airports during the shutdown include major hubs like Newark, Hollywood Burbank, and Nashville International. Looking ahead, travelers should expect longer lines, fewer on-time departures, and a strained system until the government reopens. For now, pack snacks and an extra phone charger.