America's Best State Fair Of 2026 Is A Midwest Gem Known For Its Award-Winning Food Scene And Unique Attractions
The state fair is a proud American tradition. It's an event that brings together the best of what a state has to offer, from midway rides and carnival games to inventive deep-fried food you never knew existed. While Texas may have the iconic "Big Tex" and Iowa's fair draws presidential hopefuls, one state fair has set itself apart from the rest. The Minnesota State Fair, affectionately known as "The Great Minnesota Get-Together," was crowned the best state fair in the country for 2026 by the Blue Ribbon Group, marking the fourth consecutive year it has earned this recognition.
The fair attracts a daily attendance of nearly 162,000, outranking all other state fairs in the country. Every August, crowds flock to Falcon Heights for food, rides, live entertainment, and most importantly, to celebrate the state's agricultural heritage. The tradition dates back to the first state fair in 1859, which was held in Minneapolis (via Gale Family Library). After bouncing between both Minneapolis and St. Paul, the fair found a permanent home in Falcon Heights in 1885, where it has been held ever since. Today, the Minnesota State Fair is second only to the State Fair of Texas in total attendance, since the latter is held for double the length of the Minnesota State Fair, and remains an end-of-summer tradition for many Minnesotans.
Food and fun are in abundance at the Minnesota State Fair
To outsiders, the food at the fair might seem like the usual state fair offerings, with everything on a stick and deep-fried. But look closer, and you'll find innovative culinary options spread across the fairgrounds. In fact, Yelp recently rated the Minnesota State Fair as having the best food among all the state fairs in the nation, with certain picks seeming to be the consensus favorites. As one reviewer wrote, "Of all the foods we tried, the cheese curds and the corn fritters were my fave." While the fair always brings back the classics, some more unique offerings are set for the 2026 Great Minnesota Get-Together, including Pickle Pie from Lulu's Public House — a pie crust filled with chopped pickles, pickle juice and cream cheese — and the Dubai Whoopie Pie from Dino's Gyros, which features pistachio cream sandwiched between two dark chocolate cakes.
While food is a major draw at the Minnesota State Fair, as is true with other state fairs across America, visitors can also explore the expansive midway. Adventure Park features the fair's most extreme rides, while the Mighty Midway is home to state fair classics like The Zipper and a variety of midway games. For younger guests, the Kidway offers a scaled-down version of the midway. Other attractions include the Giant Sing Along, a group karaoke-area, and The America Wheel: a Ferris wheel celebrating the nation's 250th birthday. The fair also boasts a packed schedule of live entertainment, from free shows at various stages around the fairgrounds, to ticketed Grandstand performances featuring such acts as Rod Stewart and Brad Paisley. The 2026 edition of the Minnesota State Fair runs from August 27th to Labor Day.
After the Minnesota State Fair, head south to Dallas to experience the State Fair of Texas, America's largest, drawing over 2 million visitors each year. Or, for a nostalgic touch, visit the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, the country's oldest, held since 1841.