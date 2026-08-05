America's Best State Fair Of 2026 Is A Midwest Gem Known For Its Award-Winning Food Scene And Unique Attractions

To outsiders, the food at the fair might seem like the usual state fair offerings, with everything on a stick and deep-fried. But look closer, and you'll find innovative culinary options spread across the fairgrounds. In fact, Yelp recently rated the Minnesota State Fair as having the best food among all the state fairs in the nation, with certain picks seeming to be the consensus favorites. As one reviewer wrote, "Of all the foods we tried, the cheese curds and the corn fritters were my fave." While the fair always brings back the classics, some more unique offerings are set for the 2026 Great Minnesota Get-Together, including Pickle Pie from Lulu's Public House — a pie crust filled with chopped pickles, pickle juice and cream cheese — and the Dubai Whoopie Pie from Dino's Gyros, which features pistachio cream sandwiched between two dark chocolate cakes.

While food is a major draw at the Minnesota State Fair, as is true with other state fairs across America, visitors can also explore the expansive midway. Adventure Park features the fair's most extreme rides, while the Mighty Midway is home to state fair classics like The Zipper and a variety of midway games. For younger guests, the Kidway offers a scaled-down version of the midway. Other attractions include the Giant Sing Along, a group karaoke-area, and The America Wheel: a Ferris wheel celebrating the nation's 250th birthday. The fair also boasts a packed schedule of live entertainment, from free shows at various stages around the fairgrounds, to ticketed Grandstand performances featuring such acts as Rod Stewart and Brad Paisley. The 2026 edition of the Minnesota State Fair runs from August 27th to Labor Day.

After the Minnesota State Fair, head south to Dallas to experience the State Fair of Texas, America's largest, drawing over 2 million visitors each year. Or, for a nostalgic touch, visit the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, the country's oldest, held since 1841.