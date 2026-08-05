Near Philly Is Pennsylvania's Vibrant Township With Historic Streets, Global Eats, And Cultural Community
If you've never been to Pennsylvania, you likely know that Philadelphia is one of the state's best destinations, thanks to its historical attractions and delicious food. However, did you also know that townships surrounding Philly can offer similar experiences, but without the high prices or crowded streets? For example, Upper Darby is only about 8 miles from central Philadelphia, and it too has historic elements and tasty eats. In fact, Upper Darby is something of a melting pot, with cuisines from around the world and a cultural community.
This is illustrated by the fact that over 100 languages are spoken throughout the township, and nearly a third of its population are immigrants or first-generation Americans, according to Business View Magazine. Upper Darby also has some incredible parks and green spaces that blend natural features with modern amenities. For example, Naylors Run Park and the Scullion Recreation Area include sports fields, playgrounds, and local creeks, with activities and aesthetics in all directions.
Upper Darby is also home to historic streets and sites, blending the past with the present. So, if you're looking for a Philly alternative, or you're trying to add more stops to your Pennsylvania itinerary, let's discover what makes Upper Darby such a worthwhile destination.
Getting to know the vibrant township of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania
Global eats and the multicultural community are two main reasons to visit Upper Darby, and much of the diversity is centered around Market Street, where it meets 69th Street. In fact, 69th has been one of the main shopping and dining hotspots in the township for decades. To help ensure its lasting legacy, the township has been investing money to upgrade the 69th Street Corridor and really help maximize its potential.
The area around 69th and Market Street is home to various examples of Art Deco architecture, including the John H. McClatchy Building, which was built in 1928. The glazed terra cotta facade helps it stand out among the more modern concrete and steel buildings. Another option is the Tower Theater, which was also built in 1928 by John H. McClatchy. The theater has had something of a rocky history, although it hosted many popular artists like The Rolling Stones and Radiohead over the years. It's currently closed at the time of this writing, but the township hopes to bring it back to its former glory.
Outside of 69th and Market, Upper Darby has other historical sites you can visit during your trip. First, there's the Lower Swedish Cabin, which was built in the mid-1600s and is situated next to Darby Creek. You can also follow a self-guided tour of sites related to the Underground Railroad Trail, including the Garrett House and Sellers Hall. Alternatively, you can learn more on your own about the township's past from the Upper Darby Historical Society. Plus, if you're really a history buff, you can head into Philadelphia and check out "America's most historic square mile."
Exploring the global cuisine of Upper Darby
While nearby Philadelphia may be one of Pennsylvania's best destinations for foodies, Upper Darby is great if you want to taste the world without having to travel far. For example, within the downtown district, you can sample Vietnamese dishes at the quaint and cozy Pho & Cafe Anh Hong or enjoy Japanese and Thai favorites in the no-frills environment at Bangkok Tokyo. If you prefer Central and South American food, there's plenty of that around here. For example, Mario's L Restaurant features Ecuadorian dishes like bronzino and bandera. If you cross Garret Road, you can find authentic Mexican tacos, burritos, and tortas at El General Zapata.
Although you can taste the world no matter when you visit, one of the easiest ways to experience the global cuisine of Upper Darby is to check out the annual International Festival. In addition to sampling bites from different vendors, you can enjoy the parade of flags, as well as various cultural performances and music. The festival is held every September, so you might want to plan accordingly.
Given its proximity to Philadelphia, it should be no surprise that the closest major travel hub is the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which set an unusual Guinness World Record in 2026 for the longest line of cheesesteaks in the world. It only takes about 25 minutes to reach Upper Darby, so you can be sampling exotic dishes in no time. As far as accommodations, there are numerous hotels throughout the greater Philadelphia metro area, but the only one technically within Upper Darby itself is the Golfer's Inn, which is next to the McCall Golf Club. There are also many vacation rentals in the area, so you can take your pick of where you want to stay.