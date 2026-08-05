Near Philly Is Pennsylvania's Vibrant Township With Historic Streets, Global Eats, And Cultural Community

If you've never been to Pennsylvania, you likely know that Philadelphia is one of the state's best destinations, thanks to its historical attractions and delicious food. However, did you also know that townships surrounding Philly can offer similar experiences, but without the high prices or crowded streets? For example, Upper Darby is only about 8 miles from central Philadelphia, and it too has historic elements and tasty eats. In fact, Upper Darby is something of a melting pot, with cuisines from around the world and a cultural community.

This is illustrated by the fact that over 100 languages are spoken throughout the township, and nearly a third of its population are immigrants or first-generation Americans, according to Business View Magazine. Upper Darby also has some incredible parks and green spaces that blend natural features with modern amenities. For example, Naylors Run Park and the Scullion Recreation Area include sports fields, playgrounds, and local creeks, with activities and aesthetics in all directions.

Upper Darby is also home to historic streets and sites, blending the past with the present. So, if you're looking for a Philly alternative, or you're trying to add more stops to your Pennsylvania itinerary, let's discover what makes Upper Darby such a worthwhile destination.