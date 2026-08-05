Canada's Underrated Stretch Of Coast Boasts The World's Highest Tides, Ocean Floor Walks, And Immaculate Trails

At Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park, one visit just really isn't enough to get a complete picture of its remarkable nature. Located on the shores of New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy, the park is home to towering rock formations called sea stacks that lend themselves to different perspectives as the tide rises and falls.

At low tide, you can walk right up between the sea stacks and follow trails tracing the ocean floor. Just a few hours later, the beach is underwater, with kayakers paddling around the tops of the rock formations instead. The tidal transformation is dramatic, owing partly to the fact that the Bay of Fundy has the highest tides in the world.

Hopewell Rocks may be a signature attraction of New Brunswick, but it doesn't usually appear on travel best-of lists. Nevertheless, Hopewell Rocks holds a 2026 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice award, indicating that it's the kind of place travelers are glad they didn't skip. "Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park was one of the highlights of our trip ... watching the tide come in to cover the very ground where we had been standing only about an hour earlier was both fascinating and humbling," one past visitor on Google Reviews shared. It may not have the international fame of Banff National Park or Niagara Falls, but Hopewell Rocks offers something few places in the world can: ocean floor access with two distinct views at different times of day.