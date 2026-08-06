Between Kansas City And St. Louis Is A Midwest City With A Quaint Downtown, Tasty Eats, And Historic Charm

The next time you're looking for a Midwest getaway that possesses small-town charm in spades and a quaint downtown, without sacrificing vibrancy and plenty to do, add the adorably named Missouri city of Sweet Springs to your list. This historic city has a layered past: it was initially named Brownsville at the time of its incorporation in 1838, but after a destructive tornado in the 1880s wreaked devastation on the town and forced a major rebuild, the town was renamed. The subsequent name of Sweet Springs derives its name from the city's natural springs, which led to its status as a health destination from the 1880s onward. In those days, it was a popular locale for travelers hoping to remedy their ailments with a visit to the springs. Today, it's no longer a health-seeker's mecca, but the town of Sweet Springs remains an appealing destination. Locals call this welcoming town the kind of place where "everyone knows you and you can walk our streets and feel safe." With oodles of rich history to soak up and a downtown area that features myriad local eats, this small city of under 1,300 inhabitants is well worth a visit.

Conveniently, Sweet Springs is just over an hour's drive from Kansas City, as well as under three hours from St. Louis, making it an accessible spot for city dwellers eager for a weekend mini-break to slow the pace down. If you're flying in to Sweet Springs from further afield, you'll likely want to arrive at Kansas City International Airport (MCI), which is about 80 minutes away. When it comes to accommodation, you've got your pick of motels, including the well-rated Night Inn, which one TripAdvisor reviewer describes as a "hidden gem for the price."