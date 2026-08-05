Just Outside Provo Is Utah's Charming Suburb City With Fruit-Filled Farms, Nearby Trails, And Canyon Views
Rugged peaks, dipping valleys, and sprawling desert plains are the scenic landscapes you will find in Utah. Whether you're a keen hiker looking for trails to trek or a more laid-back traveler wanting to bask in the view, there are plenty of hidden gems waiting in the Beehive State. Tucked beneath the towering slopes of the Wasatch Range is the quiet city of Santaquin, where canyon views and fruit orchards beckon. Though only a 20-minute drive from the bustling lanes of Provo, this rural community offers a peaceful, countryside atmosphere perfect for a weekend escape.
No matter which way you turn, the silhouette of jagged peaks looms high above Santaquin's sleepy streets. The commercial stretch along Main Street is small, with just a handful of historic buildings and brick storefronts that bring to mind an Old West boomtown. Sightseers can stroll around snapping photos with the mountainous backdrop, then make a stop at Santaquin's cafes for a tasty brunch or a coffee fix. History buffs can even spend the day browsing the exhibits of local memorabilia at the Santaquin Chieftain Museum.
Families wanting to spend some relaxing quality time together can head to the fruit farms around town. In the summertime, the farm's fields are blooming with sunflowers, while during the autumn season the orchards are bursting with apples and peaches ripe for plucking. For outdoor enthusiasts, picturesque hikes up into the surrounding mountains await. Follow winding trails and dirt tracks across grassy slopes, through rocky canyons, and past waterfalls to be rewarded with panoramic views of sprawling valleys. Less outdoorsy travelers can simply hop in the car for a picturesque drive around the Nebo Loop Scenic Byway to enjoy views of rugged canyon landscapes.
Fruit farms and festivals in Santaquin
The valley surrounding Santaquin is known for its bountiful orchards, and rustic local farms are perfect for a day of countryside excitement. Cherry Hill Farms is a family-owned fruit orchard that originally specialized in cultivating tart cherries. Today, the farm offers all kinds of fresh produce and invites the public to pick their own fruit during harvest season. The farm's annual picking season begins in late August, and visitors can wander through the rows of leafy trees to pick peaches and apples, not to mention fresh flowers.
For even more farmyard fun, head to Rowley's Red Barn, just a short drive south of the downtown area. A tall, dark red barn marks the entrance to the farm, which is set against a backdrop of sweeping slopes. Known for its delicious ice cream, the farm offers everything from picking your own produce to seasonal festivals the whole family can enjoy. "Absolutely must stop here if you are driving through the area," says a previous visitor on Google.
The highlight of the harvest season at Rowley's is the Fall Festival, typically held in the middle of September. Hosted at the farm's sprawling pumpkin patch, visitors can enjoy so much more than just picking apples. Kids can meet farmyard critters or zoom down zip lines while the adults cozy up around crackling fire pits. There are even inflatable play zones to jump around and corn mazes to explore, not to mention wagons to hop on for a ride. The grown-ups can also try shooting targets with an apple cannon. And when you're done, make your way 20 minutes west to Eureka, an old mining town with ghostly adventures and a legendary hike.
Hiking near Santaquin
Meanwhile, keen explorers craving a glimpse of Utah's rugged landscape don't have to go far. Less than 10 minutes by car from Santaquin is Prospector View Park & Trailhead. Whether on foot or on a mountain bike, the gravelly tracks lead you through foothills; one minute the trail clings to the edge of steep slopes, then crests the top of the ridge and opens up to views of the Wasatch Range stretching to the horizon. You will even be able to see Utah Lake far away in the distance.
A view of both dramatic peaks paired with scenic cascades can be found along the Grotto Falls Trail, only about a 20-minute drive away. Though the dirt track crosses over pebbly riverbeds and through sloping mountain forests, the relatively gentle trail is suitable for both young and old. Relax near the shallow rock pool fed by the waterfall tumbling down an overhang, and bask in the tranquil view of the mountain ridges towering up from all sides.
For a scenic alternative to hiking, take a drive instead along the Nebo Loop Scenic Byway. Heading south from Santaquin, follow Nebo Loop Road until you reach the Devil's Kitchen overlook. Park the car and gaze out across a rugged landscape of red rock stacks and craggy ledges that form a deep gorge along the mountainside. "It has the beauty of Bryce Canyon but not the crowds," says a previous visitor on Google. Continue your Utah adventures with a 15-minute drive down to Mona, a charming getaway with scenic mountain views and a glistening lake, or you could also head to Yuba State Park for lake fun, beaches, and camping.