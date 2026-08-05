Just Outside Provo Is Utah's Charming Suburb City With Fruit-Filled Farms, Nearby Trails, And Canyon Views

Rugged peaks, dipping valleys, and sprawling desert plains are the scenic landscapes you will find in Utah. Whether you're a keen hiker looking for trails to trek or a more laid-back traveler wanting to bask in the view, there are plenty of hidden gems waiting in the Beehive State. Tucked beneath the towering slopes of the Wasatch Range is the quiet city of Santaquin, where canyon views and fruit orchards beckon. Though only a 20-minute drive from the bustling lanes of Provo, this rural community offers a peaceful, countryside atmosphere perfect for a weekend escape.

No matter which way you turn, the silhouette of jagged peaks looms high above Santaquin's sleepy streets. The commercial stretch along Main Street is small, with just a handful of historic buildings and brick storefronts that bring to mind an Old West boomtown. Sightseers can stroll around snapping photos with the mountainous backdrop, then make a stop at Santaquin's cafes for a tasty brunch or a coffee fix. History buffs can even spend the day browsing the exhibits of local memorabilia at the Santaquin Chieftain Museum.

Families wanting to spend some relaxing quality time together can head to the fruit farms around town. In the summertime, the farm's fields are blooming with sunflowers, while during the autumn season the orchards are bursting with apples and peaches ripe for plucking. For outdoor enthusiasts, picturesque hikes up into the surrounding mountains await. Follow winding trails and dirt tracks across grassy slopes, through rocky canyons, and past waterfalls to be rewarded with panoramic views of sprawling valleys. Less outdoorsy travelers can simply hop in the car for a picturesque drive around the Nebo Loop Scenic Byway to enjoy views of rugged canyon landscapes.