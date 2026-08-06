Minnesota's Secluded State Forest Under An Hour From Duluth Has Scenic Trails, Rustic Camping, And Fishing
If the woods are a place, as Henry David Thoreau put it, to learn "the essential facts of life," then a secluded state forest with scenic trails, rustic camping, and fishing is one heck of a teacher. Cloquet Valley State Forest, about 45 minutes north of Duluth, has enough space and greenery to match Thoreau's maxim, while simultaneously offering a worthwhile weekend destination.
The 366,000-acre forest underwent a brief spell of logging, then farming, before reverting to public ownership. It still provides an annual harvest of aspen, birch, and fir. That diversity of plant life is matched by a diversity of terrain. Old-growth pines and forests mix with wetlands, lakes, and hardwoods, offering visitors a wide range of adventures. This mix translates to a wide range of potential activities that could fill up a weekend, or even longer.
The sheer size of Cloquet Valley State Forest remains both its biggest draw and its Achilles heel. Thousands of acres is a lot of ground to cover. Fortunately, there are scenic trails that let visitors cover at least some of the ground. Several miles of hiking trails criss-cross the area, traversing a variety of terrain and landscapes. The Harris Lake Access Trail offers a suitable warm-up jaunt, with half a mile of easy walking. Those looking for a heftier outing can head over to the Otto Harris Lake Trail, a nearly 7-mile trek that starts at Otto Lake and connects to Harris Lake. While still easy on the feet, the jaunt's length can make it a full-day outing.
Reel in a keeper or grab a paddle
Your best bet for any visit is to bring along a rod and reel. The Cloquet River, which cuts through the state forest, is home to trout, catfish, walleye, and other species. While you cast a line, you might also spot otters, turtles, and deer. Campgrounds on both Bear and Indian Lakes are also great spots for hitting the water, complete with beaches, water access, and docks. Many of the other lakes in the forest also have boat ramps. If you're in the area and want to spend time on the big water, head over to Split Rock Lighthouse State Park on Lake Superior, less than an hour and a half away. It's a perfect day-trip with cobbled beaches and a historic lighthouse.
If you're looking for a paddling adventure, the forest is home to the Cloquet River State Water Trail. It's ideal for paddlers and anglers, as the river snakes from Indian Lake to the St. Louis River. The water trail runs through undeveloped forest land that reminds visitors of life before development. Its rapids (Class I to III) offer a unique attraction, with bumpy stretches that can become perilous when water levels drop. It adds an extra layer of fun during visits, with the highest water levels during spring. There are portages around the rapids for those who would rather avoid the whitewater sections.
The logistics of visiting Cloquet Valley State Forest
Cloquet Valley State Forest is a year-round destination, so long as you come prepared for the weather. Most will plan to visit during the warmer months, as Minnesota's winters are famously unforgiving. However, the forest has snowmobile trails and ice fishing for those interested in off-season visits. For a truly psychedelic experience, visit during the fall. Cloquet Valley State Forest is the perfect chaser to an autumn trip to Duluth, where you can chase fall foliage on Lake Superior's stunning shores.
Those looking to spend the night don't need to leave the forest. The Cedar Bay Campground offers 17 campsites with access to lakeside activities. The Indian Lake Campground lets visitors stay along its eponymous lake's shores in primitive campsites while opening the door to outdoor activities, in case you're keen on some fishing and hunting. You can also use the campground as a jumping-off point to visit Gooseberry Falls State Park, named the best state park in the U.S. in 2026, with breathtaking scenery and family-friendly vibes. It is only 40 minutes away.