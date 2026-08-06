Minnesota's Secluded State Forest Under An Hour From Duluth Has Scenic Trails, Rustic Camping, And Fishing

If the woods are a place, as Henry David Thoreau put it, to learn "the essential facts of life," then a secluded state forest with scenic trails, rustic camping, and fishing is one heck of a teacher. Cloquet Valley State Forest, about 45 minutes north of Duluth, has enough space and greenery to match Thoreau's maxim, while simultaneously offering a worthwhile weekend destination.

The 366,000-acre forest underwent a brief spell of logging, then farming, before reverting to public ownership. It still provides an annual harvest of aspen, birch, and fir. That diversity of plant life is matched by a diversity of terrain. Old-growth pines and forests mix with wetlands, lakes, and hardwoods, offering visitors a wide range of adventures. This mix translates to a wide range of potential activities that could fill up a weekend, or even longer.

The sheer size of Cloquet Valley State Forest remains both its biggest draw and its Achilles heel. Thousands of acres is a lot of ground to cover. Fortunately, there are scenic trails that let visitors cover at least some of the ground. Several miles of hiking trails criss-cross the area, traversing a variety of terrain and landscapes. The Harris Lake Access Trail offers a suitable warm-up jaunt, with half a mile of easy walking. Those looking for a heftier outing can head over to the Otto Harris Lake Trail, a nearly 7-mile trek that starts at Otto Lake and connects to Harris Lake. While still easy on the feet, the jaunt's length can make it a full-day outing.